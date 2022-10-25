Thermostatic Radiator Valve Market Size to Grow by USD 663.52 Mn, 42% of Market Growth to Originate from Europe - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The thermostatic radiator valve market size is expected to grow by USD 663.52 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period. The market has been segmented by product type (electronic TRV and self-operate TRV) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Find a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thermostatic Radiator Valve Market 2022-2026

Thermostatic Radiator Valve Market: Segmentation Analysis

By geography, Europe will lead the thermostatic radiator valve market during the forecast period. The region will account for 42% of the market's growth. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of condensing boilers in heating systems. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC and South America. Germany and the UK are the key countries for the thermostatic radiator valve market in Europe.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

By product type, the electronic TRV segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The popularity of electronic thermostatic radiator valves is increasing, and some of these are marketed as smart thermostats. Smart TRVs are devices that are designed to enable personalized, room-by-room heating control.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now to gain access to detailed information about each segment

Thermostatic Radiator Valve Market: Driver and Trend

The increasing adoption of condensing boilers in heating systems is driving the global thermostatic radiator valve market growth. Boilers can help save costs and reduce carbon emissions by using the gas produced by burning fuels such as gas and oil to heat water. The adoption of condensing boilers in heating systems is increasing. The installation of thermostatic radiator valves raises the efficiency of condensing boilers. These factors will fuel the growth of the global thermostatic radiator valve market during the forecast period.

The launch of new products is a key trend in the global thermostatic radiator valve market. thermostatic radiator valves regulate the flow of water through the radiator by sensing the surrounding air temperature. They are used for controlling the air temperature in zoned spaces in residential and commercial buildings. A thermostatic radiator valve is a self-regulating valve that modifies the hot water flow into a radiator. It is made up of two components, namely the valve head and the valve body. A capsule in the valve head contracts or expands, with a change in the ambient temperature. It moves a pin in the valve body, causing it either to open or close. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Cryogenic Valves Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (oil and gas, chemicals, energy and power, food and beverage, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth by the oil and gas segment will be significant.

Butterfly Valve Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (oil and gas industry, water and wastewater industry, power generation industry, chemical industry, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth in the oil and gas industry segment will be significant.

Thermostatic Radiator Valve Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 663.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.06 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Caleffi SpA, ComAp AS, Danfoss AS, Fratelli Pettinaroli SpA, GIACOMINI Spa, Grundfos Holding AS, Herz Armaturen GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., I.V.A.R. SpA, IMI Hydronic Engineering Inc., Jurgen Schlosser Armaturen GmbH, Ningbo Jiangbei Ysincere Commodity and Hardware Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Purmo Group Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SMR Enterprises Ltd., Vaillant Group, Zhejiang Hualong Valves Co. Ltd., American Steam Control, and Oventrop GmbH and Co. KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

5.3 Electronic TRV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Electronic TRV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Electronic TRV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Electronic TRV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Electronic TRV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Self-operate TRV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Self-operate TRV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Self-operate TRV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Self-operate TRV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Self-operate TRV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Caleffi SpA

Exhibit 89: Caleffi SpA - Overview



Exhibit 90: Caleffi SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Caleffi SpA - Key offerings

10.4 Danfoss AS

Exhibit 92: Danfoss AS - Overview



Exhibit 93: Danfoss AS - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Danfoss AS - Key news



Exhibit 95: Danfoss AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Danfoss AS - Segment focus

10.5 GIACOMINI Spa

Exhibit 97: GIACOMINI Spa - Overview



Exhibit 98: GIACOMINI Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: GIACOMINI Spa - Key offerings

10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 100: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 I.V.A.R. SpA

Exhibit 105: I.V.A.R. SpA - Overview



Exhibit 106: I.V.A.R. SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: I.V.A.R. SpA - Key offerings

10.8 IMI Hydronic Engineering Inc.

Exhibit 108: IMI Hydronic Engineering Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: IMI Hydronic Engineering Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: IMI Hydronic Engineering Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Oventrop GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 111: Oventrop GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 112: Oventrop GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Oventrop GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.10 Purmo Group Plc

Exhibit 114: Purmo Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 115: Purmo Group Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Purmo Group Plc - Key offerings

10.11 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 117: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 118: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 120: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

10.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 122: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 123: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 125: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio