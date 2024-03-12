Theromics Inc. Receives National Science Foundation Grant for Innovative Ablation Therapy Technology

Dr. Bruce B. Lee Appointed to Theromics Advisory Board to Guide Company's Women's Health Effort

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Theromics Inc., a leading developer of products for the interventional oncology and interventional radiology markets, has announced the receipt of a $1M STTR Phase II grant from the National Science Foundation. The funding will support further studies of the company's innovative technology, HeatSYNC™, a nano-polymer gel designed to enhance the effectiveness of ablation therapy of abnormal tissue and allow controlled delivery of drugs directly into soft tissue with reduced side effects.

"Our HeatSYNC technology represents a significant advancement in the field of interventional medicine," said Ron Murphy, CEO of Theromics Inc. "Our novel biopolymer not only enhances traditional ablation procedures but also opens up new possibilities for energy-activated drug delivery. "

The newly developed nanogel can be infused with drugs to create a unique combination therapy that precisely targets abnormal tissue with potentially fewer side effects than systemic administration. This cutting-edge approach can potentially revolutionize treatment options for patients undergoing ablation procedures.

In addition to receiving the NSF grant, Theromics Inc. is pleased to announce that Dr. Bruce Lee, MD., has joined the team as a medical advisor. Dr. Lee brings twenty-nine years of clinical and research experience as a board-certified gynecologist and inventor of Acessa – an FDA-approved alternative to hysterectomy and myomectomy.

"We see a significant opportunity to apply our innovative HeatSYNC technology to address the growing need for new approaches to ablating uterine fibroids and abnormal uterine bleeding. Integrating Dr. Lee's expertise into our team will be invaluable as we continue to develop this new application of our platform technology for this growing women's health market and prepare to initiate a pivotal study later this year," said Murphy.

The studies supported by the NSF grant # 2301440 will be led by Theromics Chief Science Officer William Park, Ph.D., and Principal Investigator at prestigious institutions such as Brown University, Dartmouth College, and Kansas State University. Damian Dupuy, MD, co-founder and chief medical officer of Theromics, will oversee ablation procedures at the various institutions. Dr. Dupuy has over two hundred publications in professional journals and is one of the pioneers in image-guided thermal ablation. The data generated from these studies will further expand upon the initial Phase I work, developing computer modeling and establishing the energy augmentation effects of the gel technology The Phase II studies will study gel safety and performance and will include a chronic safety study, a critical step towards FDA clearance for the ablation and coagulation of soft tissue.

About Theromics Inc:

Theromics Inc. was founded in 2016 at Brown University to develop innovative products for the soft tissue ablation and drug delivery markets. The company's flagship products, HeatSYNC and the new CryoSYNC gel, are injectable nano-polymers that enhance the movement of energy in tissue. This makes energy-directed therapies like ablation more effective and reduces the likelihood of recurrence. The company plans to submit its products to the FDA for approval this year, with commercialization expected to begin in 2025. Theromics' platform has various applications in targeted drug delivery with fewer side effects, women's health, and orthopedic nerve ablation for chronic pain relief.

Contact:

Ronald Murphy

+1 (508) 942-8477

[email protected]

SOURCE Theromics Inc.