THERYQ and Gustave Roussy have been selected as part of the "i-Démo" France 2030 call for projects, operated on behalf of the French government by Bpifrance, for the "FLASHDEEP" project, for an amount of 38 million euros

News provided by

THERYQ; Gustave Roussy

02 Feb, 2024, 02:00 ET

ROUSSET, France, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- THERYQ, a French company specializing in the development of FLASH radiotherapy systems, and Gustave Roussy, the leading French and European center for cancer research, ranked 4th worldwide, are selected as part of the "i-Démo" / France 2030 call for projects for the "FLASHDEEP" project, with a budget of 38 million euros.

Continue Reading
THERYQ and Gustave Roussy have been selected as part of the "i-Démo" France 2030 call for projects, operated on behalf of the French government by Bpifrance, for the "FLASHDEEP" project, for an amount of 38 million euros
View PDF
THERYQ and Gustave Roussy have been selected as part of the "i-Démo" France 2030 call for projects, operated on behalf of the French government by Bpifrance, for the "FLASHDEEP" project, for an amount of 38 million euros

FLASHDEEP will be the world's first FLASH radiotherapy device using very high-energy electrons (VHEE; > 100 MeV). The particle acceleration technology developed by THERYQ stems from research initiated by the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) and the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV).

The first clinical FLASHDEEP device will be installed in France, at Gustave Roussy, late 2026, to conduct clinical trials with eligible patients. This system will be able to treat deep solid tumors up to 20 cm thanks to a high-energy electron beam and a dose rate a thousand times higher than that used in conventional radiotherapy. FLASHDEEP represents a major technological advancement in the fight against cancer, offering the prospect of a more effective, better tolerated, shorter, and therefore cheaper treatment than conventional radiotherapy, with no equivalent on the market today. 

« THERYQ's mission is to revolutionize cancer treatment by launching a new radiotherapy process called "FLASH." An advanced technique aiming to reduce irradiation time to just a fraction of a second, thus replacing multiple radiotherapy sessions while preserving the patient's healthy tissues. This technology offers the opportunity to treat more cancers resistant to today's radiotherapy treatments, paving the way for a more effective, less invasive, and less toxic treatment for cancer patients," says Ludovic Le Meunier, CEO of THERYQ. He also adds: "Thanks to this funding obtained following an excellent collaboration with the DGE and Bpifrance, THERYQ aims to make all types of solid cancer a manageable condition, allowing FLASH radiotherapy to unleash its curative potential. »

« By irradiating more than 3000 times faster, we can achieve the same anti-tumor effect with fewer toxicities and fewer side effects or increase the irradiation dose on resistant tumors for cancers with less favorable prognoses. The French company THERYQ is the first to have demonstrated the "FLASH" effect based on the use of electrons emitted at very high rates. The first trials will start in 2027 and will focus on inoperable pancreatic and brain cancers. But before that, we need to deepen our knowledge in radiobiology and medical physics to develop new dose calculation methods linked to this new technology," explains Professor Eric Deutsch, head of the Radiotherapy department at Gustave Roussy. 

Thanks to the funding provided by Bpifrance as part of France 2030, THERYQ and Gustave Roussy will bring together biologists, physicists, and physicians to conduct the necessary preclinical and clinical studies to demonstrate the improved tolerance and efficacy of FLASHDEEP compared to conventional radiotherapy. They will also submit the CE marking application so that French and European patients in need can benefit from this new therapeutic option as quickly as possible.

In parallel, THERYQ plans to build and equip its industrial platform to enable the launch of the first machines, followed by mass production of FLASHDEEP devices and the start of their commercialization in Europe. This industrial deployment project also represents a great economic opportunity for France, with the creation of more than 600 direct and indirect jobs in the country. Ultimately, it will lead to the revival of a French radiotherapy industrial sector, a field that has been neglected since the late 1980s.

Media Contact:
Merryl Marcout - Relations Presse - AZAPHARM [email protected]  
Fatine Slaoui, THERYQ - [email protected]  
Claire Parisel, Gustave Roussy, [email protected]  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2332797/France_2030_CP_THERYQ_GR_Logo.jpg
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2332780/EN_France2030_CP_Theryq_GR.pdf

Also from this source

THERYQ et Gustave Roussy sélectionnés dans le cadre de l'appel à projets « i-Démo » France 2030 et opéré pour le compte de l'Etat par Bpifrance pour le projet « FLASHDEEP » pour un montant de 38 millions d'euros

THERYQ et Gustave Roussy sélectionnés dans le cadre de l'appel à projets « i-Démo » France 2030 et opéré pour le compte de l'Etat par Bpifrance pour le projet « FLASHDEEP » pour un montant de 38 millions d'euros

THERYQ, société française spécialisée dans le développement de systèmes de radiothérapie FLASH, et Gustave Roussy, 1er centre Français et européen de ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.