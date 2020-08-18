TheSalonGuy Demonstrates the Biggest Hair Trend on TikTok

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen Marinaro, TheSalonGuy, has taken TikTok by storm, along with the 800 million other active users worldwide.

Originating in China in 2016, TikTok has grown to be one of the most popular social media platforms in history. The app is centered around different fun dances, creative videos, but of course, there is something that can't go without notice - the HAIR!

TheSalonGuy has created the biggest hair trend for males with what he likes to call his "mop top" haircut. The look itself can appear to be a grown out mess, but the haircut is a classic layered shape that tapers down to a much shorter length on the sides and back. To achieve this look, Stephen suggests his #1 selling product, Tidal Wave, which is a volumizing sea salt styling spray. The hair on top is a layered shape that lays somewhat flat and messy on top, so this product is great for enhancing naturally wavy hair and a variety of other hair types. Hair texture plays a huge part in the look. It's best to have a bit of a wave and some texture, this can be from either bleaching the hair or from the sun, and a fine to thick head of hair would be ideal.

This haircut is one of many TheSalonGuy has coined. Over the past 11 years, Stephen has been creating content on YouTube and has been recognized by a large number of celebrities and influencers for his haircut recreations. He has done hair tutorials of TikTok stars such as Charli Damelio, Griffin Johnson, Hootie Hurley, Tayler Holder, and Bryce Hall as well as a variety of other popular social media stars.

Stephen suggests "An option many may take to achieve a similar look is to get a loose perm, which creates a soft wavy look that helps add much-needed texture to the hair." Continuing, he says how "finding a good stylist or barber that understands how to create a variety of shapes and who knows how to create a layered haircut with tapered sides and back on all hair types is important."

TheSalonGuy is always looking for new ways to interact with his fans and create the latest trends. Make sure to follow him on TikTok @TheSalonGuy and give him ideas on what you want to see next on his TikTok Hair Journey!

TheSalonGuy, Stephen Marinaro, is a hairstylist and media personality with 20+ years in the beauty industry. His highly viewed YouTube channel features hair tutorials, tips, and some exciting special event coverage. Stephen's channel has over 730,000 subscribers, 100+ million views, and is currently averaging over 2 million views a month.

