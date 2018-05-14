theScore Supports Supreme Court Ruling on Sports Betting in the U.S.

John Levy, Founder and CEO of theScore, whose flagship mobile app is one of the most popular sports apps in North America, said: "This is a huge victory for sports fans across the United States. Sports betting has long been part of theScore's DNA, and our market-leading expertise in delivering mobile-first experiences to millions of fans every month makes this an exciting moment for us, as well as others that support the introduction of sports wagering in the U.S."

Delivered this morning, the Supreme Court ruling enables states to individually introduce legislation to legalize sports betting. According to the American Gaming Association, 18 states have introduced legislation to legalize sports betting, with more states expected to follow.

"We've been watching this space for some time and eagerly anticipating this ruling," added Levy. "The ruling unlocks exciting opportunities and we are uniquely positioned to deliver amazing fan experiences on mobile and in-game as the betting market develops."

theScore app, which is used monthly by millions of fans and is one of the leading multisport news and data apps in North America, is available in the App Store and on Google Play and offers news, scores, alerts and stats for every major league and competition, including betting line movements for leagues including NBA Basketball, NFL Football, NHL Hockey and MLB Baseball.

John Levy is available for media interviews to discuss today's Supreme Court decision.

theScore Investor Relations

theScore.com

About theScore Inc.

theScore's mission is to create highly-engaging digital products and content that empower the sports fan's experience. Its flagship mobile app 'theScore' is one of the most popular multi-sport news and data apps in North America, serving millions of fans a month. The Company also creates innovative digital sports experiences through its web, social and esports platforms.

