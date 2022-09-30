These 10 States Are Still Crypto-Obsessed - And the 10 That Aren't

AtoZMarkets.com

Sep 30, 2022, 09:51 ET

Crypto interest is at an all-time low - But these states are still crypto-hyped, a new study finds.

VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis of Google Trends data reveals that interest in crypto over the past 12 months has reached an all-time low.

A new finding by the financial news site, AtoZMarkets.com, shows that interest is over 80 times lower than the peak of early November 2021.

Crypto Trend - 12 Month
Despite the significant drop in online interest we wanted to find out which states still have their crypto obsession intact.

To do that we've continued to look at Google Trends data over the last 12 months for some of the main crypto-oriented search terms.

These searches were then combined to give each state a total score to determine which is the most to least crypto-obsessed.

The Top 10 Crypto-Obsessed States

California is the state that has the highest interest in crypto with a score of 675.

Nevada follows with 617 and New York on third, scoring 602.

The Top 10 Most Crypto-Obsessed States

State

Crypto

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Dogecoin

Cryptocurrency

NFT

Coinbase

Total Score

1. California

100

92

100

100

83

100

100

675

2. Nevada

91

100

84

87

87

89

79

617

3. New York

83

75

92

91

78

89

94

602

4. New Jersey

89

81

90

91

81

77

83

592

5. Florida

84

89

75

89

80

77

82

576

6. Washington

77

79

79

87

76

76

88

562

7. Hawaii

90

93

80

69

97

77

42

548

8. Utah

82

71

70

76

69

69

81

518

9. Massachusetts

74

76

81

67

65

77

75

515

10. Oregon

73

73

82

77

66

71

71

513
The 10 States Least Interested in Crypto

At the opposite end of the scale, we have the 10 states which are the least interested in crypto.

Here Mississippi ranks decidedly lowest with a score of 302, showing over 100% less interest when compared to California.

The 10 Least Crypto-Obsessed States

State

Crypto

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Dogecoin

Cryptocurrency

NFT

Coinbase

Total Score

41. New Mexico

46

52

46

55

69

50

54

372

42. Oklahoma

53

49

35

57

62

53

45

354

43. Tennessee

53

51

42

52

56

52

46

352

44. Arkansas

49

47

34

59

69

42

50

350

45. Iowa

42

52

38

65

53

43

48

341

46. Louisiana

48

46

35

58

58

46

48

339

47. Alabama

48

51

32

59

63

43

42

338

48. Kentucky

48

46

32

56

54

48

43

327

49. West Virginia

41

38

32

44

65

45

43

308

50. Mississippi

39

42

25

52

64

36

44

302

A spokesperson for AtoZMarkets.com commented on the study: "The crypto-world has had its fair share of ups and down in terms of popularity, often brought on by new inventions like NFTs or other exotic things like Dogecoins capturing public interest.

And while the sector as a whole has lost a lot of traction, this study clearly shows how varied the interest is across the country, with California coming out as the clear crypto-hyped state."

The full list of all 50 states:

The Most To Least Crypto-Obsessed States

State

Crypto

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Dogecoin

Cryptocurrency

NFT

Coinbase

Total Score

1

California

100

92

100

100

83

100

100

675

2

Nevada

91

100

84

87

87

89

79

617

3

New York

83

75

92

91

78

89

94

602

4

New Jersey

89

81

90

91

81

77

83

592

5

Florida

84

89

75

89

80

77

82

576

6

Washington

77

79

79

87

76

76

88

562

7

Hawaii

90

93

80

69

97

77

42

548

8

Utah

82

71

70

76

69

69

81

518

9

Massachusetts

74

76

81

67

65

77

75

515

10

Oregon

73

73

82

77

66

71

71

513

11

Colorado

78

81

81

62

67

71

72

512

12

Connecticut

73

75

75

70

68

69

79

509

13

Alaska

78

64

59

92

74

64

73

504

14

Arizona

72

71

67

74

74

76

66

500

15

Virginia

76

65

63

61

85

61

81

492

16

Illinois

67

71

67

75

69

68

70

487

17

Rhode Island

62

64

67

75

72

68

70

478

18

Maryland

68

67

63

62

74

58

69

461

19

Texas

67

60

57

67

71

65

67

454

20

North Dakota

62

63

49

78

81

48

68

449

21

Pennsylvania

65

64

60

68

64

65

60

446

22

Michigan

59

59

55

70

72

65

59

439

23

Idaho

55

65

53

76

70

53

67

439

24

Montana

56

65

59

66

71

54

66

437

25

Minnesota

58

67

59

70

61

57

63

435

26

New Hampshire

56

71

61

60

68

55

64

435

27

Delaware

55

51

53

84

71

55

58

427

28

Wyoming

59

59

50

61

80

56

60

425

29

Georgia

70

53

49

59

69

61

60

421

30

North Carolina

57

55

52

57

74

55

57

407

31

Vermont

47

55

55

77

49

52

70

405

32

Ohio

54

51

50

62

65

57

58

397

33

Maine

50

58

54

65

60

50

60

397

34

Wisconsin

54

58

49

59

59

51

56

386

35

Nebraska

46

60

48

70

61

47

54

386

36

South Dakota

49

53

41

70

60

47

64

384

37

Missouri

56

57

46

59

55

53

51

377

38

Indiana

51

50

42

63

59

57

52

374

39

Kansas

56

54

39

61

68

46

49

373

40

South Carolina

52

55

44

55

60

49

58

373

41

New Mexico

46

52

46

55

69

50

54

372

42

Oklahoma

53

49

35

57

62

53

45

354

43

Tennessee

53

51

42

52

56

52

46

352

44

Arkansas

49

47

34

59

69

42

50

350

45

Iowa

42

52

38

65

53

43

48

341

46

Louisiana

48

46

35

58

58

46

48

339

47

Alabama

48

51

32

59

63

43

42

338

48

Kentucky

48

46

32

56

54

48

43

327

49

West Virginia

41

38

32

44

65

45

43

308

50

Mississippi

39

42

25

52

64

36

44

302

We hope this study was useful and gives some interesting numbers on the current state of crypto in the US. For any questions about the findings, contact Quyen Nong at [email protected] or +356 77760724.

AtozMarkets.com has covered financial news stories and provided trading education materials online since 2014.

SOURCE AtoZMarkets.com