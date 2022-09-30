These 10 States Are Still Crypto-Obsessed - And the 10 That Aren't
Sep 30, 2022, 09:51 ET
Crypto interest is at an all-time low - But these states are still crypto-hyped, a new study finds.
VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis of Google Trends data reveals that interest in crypto over the past 12 months has reached an all-time low.
A new finding by the financial news site, AtoZMarkets.com, shows that interest is over 80 times lower than the peak of early November 2021.
Despite the significant drop in online interest we wanted to find out which states still have their crypto obsession intact.
To do that we've continued to look at Google Trends data over the last 12 months for some of the main crypto-oriented search terms.
These searches were then combined to give each state a total score to determine which is the most to least crypto-obsessed.
California is the state that has the highest interest in crypto with a score of 675.
Nevada follows with 617 and New York on third, scoring 602.
|
The Top 10 Most Crypto-Obsessed States
|
State
|
Crypto
|
Bitcoin
|
Ethereum
|
Dogecoin
|
Cryptocurrency
|
NFT
|
Coinbase
|
Total Score
|
1. California
|
100
|
92
|
100
|
100
|
83
|
100
|
100
|
675
|
2. Nevada
|
91
|
100
|
84
|
87
|
87
|
89
|
79
|
617
|
3. New York
|
83
|
75
|
92
|
91
|
78
|
89
|
94
|
602
|
4. New Jersey
|
89
|
81
|
90
|
91
|
81
|
77
|
83
|
592
|
5. Florida
|
84
|
89
|
75
|
89
|
80
|
77
|
82
|
576
|
6. Washington
|
77
|
79
|
79
|
87
|
76
|
76
|
88
|
562
|
7. Hawaii
|
90
|
93
|
80
|
69
|
97
|
77
|
42
|
548
|
8. Utah
|
82
|
71
|
70
|
76
|
69
|
69
|
81
|
518
|
9. Massachusetts
|
74
|
76
|
81
|
67
|
65
|
77
|
75
|
515
|
10. Oregon
|
73
|
73
|
82
|
77
|
66
|
71
|
71
|
513
At the opposite end of the scale, we have the 10 states which are the least interested in crypto.
Here Mississippi ranks decidedly lowest with a score of 302, showing over 100% less interest when compared to California.
|
The 10 Least Crypto-Obsessed States
|
State
|
Crypto
|
Bitcoin
|
Ethereum
|
Dogecoin
|
Cryptocurrency
|
NFT
|
Coinbase
|
Total Score
|
41. New Mexico
|
46
|
52
|
46
|
55
|
69
|
50
|
54
|
372
|
42. Oklahoma
|
53
|
49
|
35
|
57
|
62
|
53
|
45
|
354
|
43. Tennessee
|
53
|
51
|
42
|
52
|
56
|
52
|
46
|
352
|
44. Arkansas
|
49
|
47
|
34
|
59
|
69
|
42
|
50
|
350
|
45. Iowa
|
42
|
52
|
38
|
65
|
53
|
43
|
48
|
341
|
46. Louisiana
|
48
|
46
|
35
|
58
|
58
|
46
|
48
|
339
|
47. Alabama
|
48
|
51
|
32
|
59
|
63
|
43
|
42
|
338
|
48. Kentucky
|
48
|
46
|
32
|
56
|
54
|
48
|
43
|
327
|
49. West Virginia
|
41
|
38
|
32
|
44
|
65
|
45
|
43
|
308
|
50. Mississippi
|
39
|
42
|
25
|
52
|
64
|
36
|
44
|
302
A spokesperson for AtoZMarkets.com commented on the study: "The crypto-world has had its fair share of ups and down in terms of popularity, often brought on by new inventions like NFTs or other exotic things like Dogecoins capturing public interest.
And while the sector as a whole has lost a lot of traction, this study clearly shows how varied the interest is across the country, with California coming out as the clear crypto-hyped state."
The full list of all 50 states:
|
The Most To Least Crypto-Obsessed States
|
State
|
Crypto
|
Bitcoin
|
Ethereum
|
Dogecoin
|
Cryptocurrency
|
NFT
|
Coinbase
|
Total Score
|
1
|
California
|
100
|
92
|
100
|
100
|
83
|
100
|
100
|
675
|
2
|
Nevada
|
91
|
100
|
84
|
87
|
87
|
89
|
79
|
617
|
3
|
New York
|
83
|
75
|
92
|
91
|
78
|
89
|
94
|
602
|
4
|
New Jersey
|
89
|
81
|
90
|
91
|
81
|
77
|
83
|
592
|
5
|
Florida
|
84
|
89
|
75
|
89
|
80
|
77
|
82
|
576
|
6
|
Washington
|
77
|
79
|
79
|
87
|
76
|
76
|
88
|
562
|
7
|
Hawaii
|
90
|
93
|
80
|
69
|
97
|
77
|
42
|
548
|
8
|
Utah
|
82
|
71
|
70
|
76
|
69
|
69
|
81
|
518
|
9
|
Massachusetts
|
74
|
76
|
81
|
67
|
65
|
77
|
75
|
515
|
10
|
Oregon
|
73
|
73
|
82
|
77
|
66
|
71
|
71
|
513
|
11
|
Colorado
|
78
|
81
|
81
|
62
|
67
|
71
|
72
|
512
|
12
|
Connecticut
|
73
|
75
|
75
|
70
|
68
|
69
|
79
|
509
|
13
|
Alaska
|
78
|
64
|
59
|
92
|
74
|
64
|
73
|
504
|
14
|
Arizona
|
72
|
71
|
67
|
74
|
74
|
76
|
66
|
500
|
15
|
Virginia
|
76
|
65
|
63
|
61
|
85
|
61
|
81
|
492
|
16
|
Illinois
|
67
|
71
|
67
|
75
|
69
|
68
|
70
|
487
|
17
|
Rhode Island
|
62
|
64
|
67
|
75
|
72
|
68
|
70
|
478
|
18
|
Maryland
|
68
|
67
|
63
|
62
|
74
|
58
|
69
|
461
|
19
|
Texas
|
67
|
60
|
57
|
67
|
71
|
65
|
67
|
454
|
20
|
North Dakota
|
62
|
63
|
49
|
78
|
81
|
48
|
68
|
449
|
21
|
Pennsylvania
|
65
|
64
|
60
|
68
|
64
|
65
|
60
|
446
|
22
|
Michigan
|
59
|
59
|
55
|
70
|
72
|
65
|
59
|
439
|
23
|
Idaho
|
55
|
65
|
53
|
76
|
70
|
53
|
67
|
439
|
24
|
Montana
|
56
|
65
|
59
|
66
|
71
|
54
|
66
|
437
|
25
|
Minnesota
|
58
|
67
|
59
|
70
|
61
|
57
|
63
|
435
|
26
|
New Hampshire
|
56
|
71
|
61
|
60
|
68
|
55
|
64
|
435
|
27
|
Delaware
|
55
|
51
|
53
|
84
|
71
|
55
|
58
|
427
|
28
|
Wyoming
|
59
|
59
|
50
|
61
|
80
|
56
|
60
|
425
|
29
|
Georgia
|
70
|
53
|
49
|
59
|
69
|
61
|
60
|
421
|
30
|
North Carolina
|
57
|
55
|
52
|
57
|
74
|
55
|
57
|
407
|
31
|
Vermont
|
47
|
55
|
55
|
77
|
49
|
52
|
70
|
405
|
32
|
Ohio
|
54
|
51
|
50
|
62
|
65
|
57
|
58
|
397
|
33
|
Maine
|
50
|
58
|
54
|
65
|
60
|
50
|
60
|
397
|
34
|
Wisconsin
|
54
|
58
|
49
|
59
|
59
|
51
|
56
|
386
|
35
|
Nebraska
|
46
|
60
|
48
|
70
|
61
|
47
|
54
|
386
|
36
|
South Dakota
|
49
|
53
|
41
|
70
|
60
|
47
|
64
|
384
|
37
|
Missouri
|
56
|
57
|
46
|
59
|
55
|
53
|
51
|
377
|
38
|
Indiana
|
51
|
50
|
42
|
63
|
59
|
57
|
52
|
374
|
39
|
Kansas
|
56
|
54
|
39
|
61
|
68
|
46
|
49
|
373
|
40
|
South Carolina
|
52
|
55
|
44
|
55
|
60
|
49
|
58
|
373
|
41
|
New Mexico
|
46
|
52
|
46
|
55
|
69
|
50
|
54
|
372
|
42
|
Oklahoma
|
53
|
49
|
35
|
57
|
62
|
53
|
45
|
354
|
43
|
Tennessee
|
53
|
51
|
42
|
52
|
56
|
52
|
46
|
352
|
44
|
Arkansas
|
49
|
47
|
34
|
59
|
69
|
42
|
50
|
350
|
45
|
Iowa
|
42
|
52
|
38
|
65
|
53
|
43
|
48
|
341
|
46
|
Louisiana
|
48
|
46
|
35
|
58
|
58
|
46
|
48
|
339
|
47
|
Alabama
|
48
|
51
|
32
|
59
|
63
|
43
|
42
|
338
|
48
|
Kentucky
|
48
|
46
|
32
|
56
|
54
|
48
|
43
|
327
|
49
|
West Virginia
|
41
|
38
|
32
|
44
|
65
|
45
|
43
|
308
|
50
|
Mississippi
|
39
|
42
|
25
|
52
|
64
|
36
|
44
|
302
We hope this study was useful and gives some interesting numbers on the current state of crypto in the US. For any questions about the findings, contact Quyen Nong at [email protected] or +356 77760724.
AtozMarkets.com has covered financial news stories and provided trading education materials online since 2014.
SOURCE AtoZMarkets.com
