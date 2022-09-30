These 10 States Are Still Crypto-Obsessed - And the 10 That Aren't

Crypto interest is at an all-time low - But these states are still crypto-hyped, a new study finds.

VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis of Google Trends data reveals that interest in crypto over the past 12 months has reached an all-time low.

A new finding by the financial news site, AtoZMarkets.com , shows that interest is over 80 times lower than the peak of early November 2021.

Crypto Trend - 12 Month

Despite the significant drop in online interest we wanted to find out which states still have their crypto obsession intact.

To do that we've continued to look at Google Trends data over the last 12 months for some of the main crypto-oriented search terms.

These searches were then combined to give each state a total score to determine which is the most to least crypto-obsessed.

The Top 10 Crypto-Obsessed States

California is the state that has the highest interest in crypto with a score of 675.

Nevada follows with 617 and New York on third, scoring 602.

The 10 States Least Interested in Crypto

At the opposite end of the scale, we have the 10 states which are the least interested in crypto.

Here Mississippi ranks decidedly lowest with a score of 302, showing over 100% less interest when compared to California.

A spokesperson for AtoZMarkets.com commented on the study: "The crypto-world has had its fair share of ups and down in terms of popularity, often brought on by new inventions like NFTs or other exotic things like Dogecoins capturing public interest.

And while the sector as a whole has lost a lot of traction, this study clearly shows how varied the interest is across the country, with California coming out as the clear crypto-hyped state."

The full list of all 50 states:

The Most To Least Crypto-Obsessed States

State Crypto Bitcoin Ethereum Dogecoin Cryptocurrency NFT Coinbase Total Score 1 California 100 92 100 100 83 100 100 675 2 Nevada 91 100 84 87 87 89 79 617 3 New York 83 75 92 91 78 89 94 602 4 New Jersey 89 81 90 91 81 77 83 592 5 Florida 84 89 75 89 80 77 82 576 6 Washington 77 79 79 87 76 76 88 562 7 Hawaii 90 93 80 69 97 77 42 548 8 Utah 82 71 70 76 69 69 81 518 9 Massachusetts 74 76 81 67 65 77 75 515 10 Oregon 73 73 82 77 66 71 71 513 11 Colorado 78 81 81 62 67 71 72 512 12 Connecticut 73 75 75 70 68 69 79 509 13 Alaska 78 64 59 92 74 64 73 504 14 Arizona 72 71 67 74 74 76 66 500 15 Virginia 76 65 63 61 85 61 81 492 16 Illinois 67 71 67 75 69 68 70 487 17 Rhode Island 62 64 67 75 72 68 70 478 18 Maryland 68 67 63 62 74 58 69 461 19 Texas 67 60 57 67 71 65 67 454 20 North Dakota 62 63 49 78 81 48 68 449 21 Pennsylvania 65 64 60 68 64 65 60 446 22 Michigan 59 59 55 70 72 65 59 439 23 Idaho 55 65 53 76 70 53 67 439 24 Montana 56 65 59 66 71 54 66 437 25 Minnesota 58 67 59 70 61 57 63 435 26 New Hampshire 56 71 61 60 68 55 64 435 27 Delaware 55 51 53 84 71 55 58 427 28 Wyoming 59 59 50 61 80 56 60 425 29 Georgia 70 53 49 59 69 61 60 421 30 North Carolina 57 55 52 57 74 55 57 407 31 Vermont 47 55 55 77 49 52 70 405 32 Ohio 54 51 50 62 65 57 58 397 33 Maine 50 58 54 65 60 50 60 397 34 Wisconsin 54 58 49 59 59 51 56 386 35 Nebraska 46 60 48 70 61 47 54 386 36 South Dakota 49 53 41 70 60 47 64 384 37 Missouri 56 57 46 59 55 53 51 377 38 Indiana 51 50 42 63 59 57 52 374 39 Kansas 56 54 39 61 68 46 49 373 40 South Carolina 52 55 44 55 60 49 58 373 41 New Mexico 46 52 46 55 69 50 54 372 42 Oklahoma 53 49 35 57 62 53 45 354 43 Tennessee 53 51 42 52 56 52 46 352 44 Arkansas 49 47 34 59 69 42 50 350 45 Iowa 42 52 38 65 53 43 48 341 46 Louisiana 48 46 35 58 58 46 48 339 47 Alabama 48 51 32 59 63 43 42 338 48 Kentucky 48 46 32 56 54 48 43 327 49 West Virginia 41 38 32 44 65 45 43 308 50 Mississippi 39 42 25 52 64 36 44 302

We hope this study was useful and gives some interesting numbers on the current state of crypto in the US. For any questions about the findings, contact Quyen Nong at [email protected] or +356 77760724.

AtozMarkets.com has covered financial news stories and provided trading education materials online since 2014.

