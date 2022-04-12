These 3 Unexpected Benefits of Bankruptcy Might Surprise You

The benefits of bankruptcy can serve as the financial turnaround clients need says Grainger Legal Services

MONTGOMERY, Ala., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applying for bankruptcy is typically associated with daunting themes of shame, the end of financial journeys, and the hassle of dealing with financial institutions or creditors.

From frozen bank accounts to lowered credit ratings, the consequences of bankruptcy can make assessing any form of credit an arduous task.

Why Filing for a Bankruptcy Can Be a Good Thing

Charles Grainger, bankruptcy attorney at Grainger Legal Services, says that bankruptcy can be the best debt repayment option depending on the financial situation, especially when the amount of debt surpasses the debtor's total assets.

"Individuals or businesses considering bankruptcy should evaluate the pros and cons and assess the aspects of the case such as the period needed to pay the full debt," Grainger says. He continues, "Depending on your case, bankruptcy may enable you to prevent foreclosure and restructure your debt, helping you get ahead."

Bankruptcy Can Serve as a Fresh Start

Once those who file bankruptcy get past the negative perceptions about bankruptcy, they realize it can be a good option.

It helps individuals gain perspective on their financial journeys and how they can align better with their goals. With the experience and learning insights a debtor can gain from the case, they have opportunity to restructure their finances and better achieve their long-term financial goals.

Bankruptcy Reduces Creditors' Pressure on the Debtor

Before filing for bankruptcy, a debtor can face an immeasurable amount of pressure and harassment from creditors.

Once a debtor has filed for bankruptcy, discussions concerning debts are held between the bankruptcy trustee and the creditors. This aspect enables a person pursuing bankruptcy to take a step back to participate in the process, without being pressured by creditors. It allows them to focus on life and planning for their future.

Get a Better View of the Current Financial Situation

Grainger says that with the aid of legal counsel, debtors can adopt the perspective they need to take advantage of bankruptcy options and come out of their debt.

"Bankruptcy does not mean defeat. You can use it to build a practical strategy to repay your debt, assure your creditors you can meet their demands, and give yourself time to reassess your resources while protecting your assets." Grainger says.

"Bankruptcy is a powerful tool with which debtors can eliminate debt and attain financial freedom."

About Grainger Legal Services

Grainger Legal assesses financial situations of small businesses and individuals, providing sustainable solutions for debt relief. Grainger Legal is backed by experience in resolving numerous bankruptcy cases, including Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy, working with clients in south-central Alabama. Disclaimer: No representation is made that the quality of legal services to be performed by this attorney is better than the quality of legal services to be performed by other attorneys.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Grainger Legal Services