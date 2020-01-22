These Are The Best Fitness Studios and Instructors in North America, According to ClassPass

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fitness and wellness membership ClassPass today announced the top fitness studios and wellness instructors in North America. These winners are the results of a nationwide vote, with 28,777 submissions, as well as deep analysis of more than 24 million studio and instructor reviews and ratings made during 2019.

"ClassPass has the most robust database of fitness reviews on the planet, with access to global insights compiled from millions of attended classes at 30,000 partner studios, gyms and wellness providers across more than 28 countries," says ClassPass Chief Commercial Officer Zach Apter. "There is no aggregator or fitness platform with better insight into the top studios across America, and we are happy to announce this year's North America winners!"

Here's the complete 2020 list of the top instructors and studios in North America:

Best Fitness Studios and Instructors in North America

This year, the best studios and instructors in each city were determined using ClassPass reservation, rating, review and return rate data.

Ann Arbor

Best Studio: Societe Indoor Cycling

Best Instructor: Emily Rogers , Workout1

, Best Instructor: Scott Vetere , CrossFit Ypsilanti

Atlanta

Austin

Baltimore

Best Studio: REV Cycle

Best Instructor: Leslie Cahill , Brick Bodies

, Best Instructor: Cameron Russell , Reflex Fitness

Billings

Boston

Boulder

Buffalo

Best Studio: BikeOrBar

Best Instructor: Jessica Colarusso , Jada Blitz Training

, Best Instructor: Josh Tornabene , Sweat Society

Calgary

Best Studio: HotShop

Best Instructor: Ryan Grant , Mojo Fitness

, Best Instructor: Tara Luciani , Forma Fitness

Charleston

Best Studio: The Works

Best Instructor: Kate Counts , Yoloha Yoga

, Best Instructor: Naquan Villega , Dance Lab

Charlotte

Best Studio: MADabolic CLT

Best Instructor: Katie Dixon , Kadi Fit

, Best Instructor: Rob Johnson , Bloc

Chicago

Best Studio: Studio Three

Best Instructor: Kate Gisborne , Coconut Yoga

, Best Instructor: Keith Kimble , Runn Chicago

Cincinnati

Best Studio: barre3

Best Instructor: Angela Gordon , BeneFit Studio

, Best Instructor: Ian Forsgren , DANCEFIX Cincinnati

Cleveland

Columbus

Dallas

Best Studio: Class Studios

Best Instructor: Ella Leupold , Class Studios

, Best Instructor: Antoine Howard , HiitFit Dallas

Denver

Detroit

El Paso

Best Studio: Academy of Aerial Fitness

Best Instructor (F) Jessika East , Casa de Yoga

, Best Instructor (M) TBD

Honolulu

Best Studio: Titan Core

Best Instructor: Joy Bitonio , Titan Core

, Best Instructor: Ian Dela Cuesta , Fitness Ranes

Houston

Indianapolis

Best Studio: Shred415

Best Instructor: Diana Fisbeck , Survival Fitness

, Best Instructor: Mark Short , InCycle

Jacksonville

Kansas City

Las Vegas

Los Angeles

Best Studio: Training Mate

Best Instructor: Lisa Mikelson , Grit Cycle

, Best Instructor: Chris Brandi , Natural Pilates

Madison

Best Studio: Kamps

Best Instructor: Caroline Madsen , REFORMadison

, Best Instructor: Shawn Anderson , Badger Den Strength

Memphis

Miami

Milwaukee

Best Studio: SPIRE Fitness

Best Instructor: Angela Burke , AddeoFit

, Best Instructor: Steve Reinhardtsen , Legacy Gym MKE

Minneapolis

Best Studio: [solidcore]

Best Instructor: Lori Fisher , Surge Cycling

, Best Instructor: Derek Plath , SOTA Fitness

Missoula

Montreal

Best Studio: b.cycle

Best Instructor: Thessiane Mbaïngo, Hourglass Workout

Best Instructor: Miguel Lopez , Studio Epix

Nashville

New Orleans

New York City

Oklahoma City

Omaha

Orlando

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Best Studio: BODI

Best Instructor: Jessica Stout , TruHIT Fitness

, Best Instructor: Tony Rice , Team Forty-Four

Pittsburgh

Portland

Best Studio: MobCycle

Best Instructor: Jean Malnati , Firebrand Sports

, Best Instructor: Donnie Lewis , PulsePDX

Providence

Raleigh

Richmond

Best Studio: barReVA

Best Instructor: Kelly Kinzinger , Zinger Fit

, Best Instructor: Richard Baker , Baker Unified Fitness

Sacramento

Best Studio: CycleLife Studio

Best Instructor: Katherine Benbrook , Cycle In

, Best Instructor: Kyle Robles , Robles Fitness

Salt Lake City

San Antonio

San Diego

Best Studio: SPARKCYCLE

Best Instructor: Shannon Werner , Relevate

, Best Instructor: Scott Baker , Gemini Fit

San Francisco

Seattle

Best Studio: City Cycle

Best Instructor: Medora Cesarano , Community Fitness

, Best Instructor: Anthony Arredondo , Sweat Equity

St. Louis

Best Studio: Yoga Six

Best Instructor: Kerri Simon , FITSTL

, Best Instructor: William Feuerbacher , Speed Play STL

Tampa

Toronto

Tucson

Tulsa

Vancouver

Washington DC

People's Choice Award Winners

In keeping with the tradition of past years, the "people's choice" awards invited the ClassPass community to submit nominations for their favorite instructors and studios in five different categories.

BEST FITNESS STUDIO - PEOPLE'S CHOICE

GritCycle, Multiple Locations (Costa Mesa, Long Beach, Anaheim Hills, Huntington Beach, Ladera Ranch, Monarch Beach), @gritcycle

BEST FITNESS INSTRUCTORS - PEOPLE'S CHOICE

Claudia Fitzwater, Project Body , Atlanta

Reuben Mourad, Training Mate , West Hollywood

BEST STUDIO STAFF - PEOPLE'S CHOICE

TruFusion Dallas , Dallas

@trufusion_dallas

BEST STUDIO AMENITIES - PEOPLE'S CHOICE

Jibe Cycling Studio , Portland

@jibecycling

MOST INSTAGRAMMABLE FITNESS STUDIO

Dryft , San Francisco

@letsdryft

For more information on these winners, including testimonials from their students, visit https://classpass.com/blog/2020/01/22/best-of-classpass-awards-2019-winners/

