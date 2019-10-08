These are the Biggest Catalysts for CBD in 2020

PALM BEACH, Florida, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors would be hard-pressed to find an industry expected to nearly double in value over the next four years. The Brightfield Group says CBD could grow to into a $23.7 billion a year industry in the U.S. by 2023 – a CAGR of 100%. Better, consumers are clamoring for CBD products, as retailers race to keep product on shelves. Even Congress has introduced several new cannabis bills. Presidential candidates are even promising legalization. And many more U.S. states could soon legalize its use. At the moment, 33 U.S. states have legalized its medicinal use. Eleven states approved it recreationally. Another nine states are now on track to hold key votes on legalization by 2020, including Arizona, Florida, and New Jersey. That's opening a wide range of opportunity for companies including The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTCQB:BOSQF), Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) (TSX:APHA), Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (CSE:CWEB) (OTCQX:CWBHF), and Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) (NYSE:CGC), and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:OGI) (NASDAQ:OGI).

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS)(OTCQB:BOSQF) BREAKING NEWS: The Yield Growth Corp. just announced that the Urban Juve Skin Awakening Anti-Aging Serum was just featured in the November 2019 issue of Vanity Fair UK on shelves now. The feature follows featured content in British Vogue and Elle Canada. The Skin Awakening Anti-Aging Serum is one of Urban Juve's most popular products. Inspired by Ayurveda, an ancient mind-body-spirit healing system, the serum deeply nourishes and rejuvenates skin. Like all Urban Juve products, it's made with clean, natural ingredients. "Sea buckthorn oil is rich in minerals, antioxidants, fatty acids and plant sterols that help to nourish the skin," says Bhavna Solecki, Director of Product Development for Urban Juve. "Hemp root oil, which we derive from the cannabis plant, and helps boost transdermal absorption. This serum helps smooths fine lines and prevents the signs of aging and the plant-derived hyaluronic acid makes skin more visibly plump and hydrated." Poised to gain market shares in a potential $25 billion CBD market, Yield Growth has quickly expanded its Urban Juve hemp powered luxury skin care line throughout Canada, the U.S., South America, and is expected to launch its full line of products in Europe within a few months. In addition, Yield Growth will launch a full line of CBD and THC topical products under the Wright & Well brand in the U.S. this month.

Other cannabis-related developments from around the markets include:

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)(TSX:APHA) will release results for the first quarter and three months ended August 31, 2019 on October 15, 2019 before market open. Aphria executives will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 am ET. To listen to the live call, dial (888) 231-8191 from Canada and the U.S. or (647) 427-7450 from International locations and use the passcode 6099303. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through October 29, 2019.

Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (CSE:CWEB) (OTCQX:CWBHF) announced that The Vitamin Shoppe , an omni-channel, specialty retailer of nutritional products, has commenced selling the new line of Charlotte's Web CBD hemp extract-infused CBD gummies in 738 stores across 45 U.S. states. This expands Charlotte's Web product offerings carried by The Vitamin Shoppe to include CBD hemp extract oil tinctures, liquid capsules, and now gummies. Charlotte's Web gummies are a popular edible format providing measurable consumption of convenient bite-sized full-spectrum CBD hemp extract. Charlotte's Web gummies, launched in June of this year, are made with whole-plant extract from its prized hemp genetics featuring synergistic functional ingredients to support specific health related functions including everyday stress, sleep, and recovery from exercise or active lifestyles. "This nationwide pickup of our popular new gummy line by The Vitamin Shoppe is very exciting to report," said Charlotte's Web CEO Deanie Elsner. "Working with a trusted retail partner that is dedicated to helping its customers become their best self, allows us to effectively expand our national footprint giving more Americans retail access to our leading CBD hemp extract wellness products. We are thrilled about The Vitamin Shoppe's decision to expand their offering with our new chewable gummies."

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED)(NYSE:CGC) just announced that it has received a license from Health Canada for its KeyLeaf Life Sciences facility in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Including the Smiths Falls site and the recently licensed BC Tweed extraction site, Canopy Growth now operates three significant extraction assets to support the throughput required for large scale value-add product development. Canopy Growth recently retrofitted the now fully licensed KeyLeaf facility in Saskatchewan, a company with over 50 years of experience in the extraction industry. This facility is expected to be online in the Fall of 2019 and has the capacity to extract up to 5,000 kilograms of hemp or cannabis biomass per day. The application for the license was submitted under KeyLeaf's previous name, POS Management Corp. and will be updated in due course. The newly licensed extraction platform is located in close proximity to Canopy Growth's large-scale outdoor hemp and cannabis grow operations. The Company looks forward to the additional capacity increasing production efficiency, augmenting output volume, and ultimately reducing operational costs for value-add products set to be rolled out in the Canadian recreational and medical markets at the end of calendar year 2019. "With this milestone, we are executing against the vision of making strategic investments today in order to deliver results over the long term," said Mark Zekulin, CEO, Canopy Growth. "This license will ensure we have the supply of extraction inputs for the medical, CBD, and recreational markets, especially the next generation of value-add, high margin cannabis products here in Canada."

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSXV:OGI) (NASDAQ:OGI) just announced it has received Health Canada's approval for the licensing of 17 additional cultivation rooms under the Cannabis Regulations. The new cultivation rooms represent approximately 15,000 kg/yr1 of increased target production capacity. These are the first 17 rooms licensed within the Company's Phase 4B expansion and now brings the Company's Moncton facility to annualized licensed capacity to a target of 76,000 kg. The licenses are valid until March 27, 2020 and subject to terms and conditions. "Once again, we are pleased to receive licensing approval consistent with our expectations and the streamlined process we have experienced to date. Our Phase 4 facility expansion remains on schedule to meet growing demand and further contribute to efficiencies of scale," explains Greg Engel, CEO, Organigram. As a result of this approval, cannabis plants will be moved into these new rooms on a rolling basis commencing immediately. The Company anticipates harvesting product from these new rooms by the end of November assuming normal cultivation timelines. After drying and other post-harvest processing (including packaging) dried flower from these additional rooms is expected to be available for sale to patients and customers in the Company's fiscal quarter ending February 29, 2020.

