These Are the Dating Experts That Have Something to Say: Datezie Releases Its List of the Most Influential Dating Experts of 2019

MONTREAL, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datezie, a site dedicated to helping its users navigate the often-challenging world of modern dating and relationships, has released its list of the Most Influential Dating Experts of 2019. The list includes established and emerging dating, relationship and sexual health experts who are making their mark and leading the conversation in 2019.

Datezie

"With changing gender roles, a plethora of dating apps and new dating terms invented nearly every week, modern dating can be confusing, and it can be difficult to find success. Datezie believes in the role that experts play in helping sort things out—and in providing some clarity. Even so, everyone seems to be an expert these days, and we know how important it is to only seek valuable, helpful information. We wanted to honor those influential experts whose expertise actually makes a difference," Lindsay Tigar, Datezie editorial lead who developed the feature, shared.

The list is not only an acknowledgment of the influence experts have today but of their goal to shift how people view gender roles and sex, as well as their effort to debunk some of the common preconceptions of how relationships are "supposed" to work. As we know, there is no "right way" to find love or happiness—it's an individual pursuit that these gurus are masters at directing for their clients.

This year's list of 22 honorees includes Match.com expert and host of the Man Whisperer podcast Laurel House; best-selling author and YouTube sensation Susan Winter; a real-life "Hitch" and founder of Sexy Confidence Adam LaDolce; author, certified sex coach and sexologist Gigi Engle — and many more.

To see the full Most Influential Dating Experts of 2019 list, visit Datezie.com.

Datezie helps navigate modern dating and relationships, with expert-backed advice, news and reviews. We work with a stable of the most influential dating experts to address the most important dating, sex and relationship questions of today.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jenna Peters

Jenna@datezie.com

Related Images

datezies-most-influential-dating.png

Datezie's Most Influential Dating Experts of 2019

datezie-logo.png

Datezie Logo

Datezie Logo

SOURCE Datezie

Related Links

https://www.datezie.com

