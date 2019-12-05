These are the Top Defense Companies Putting an End to Deadly Mass Shootings

PALM BEACH, Florida, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The total number of deadly mass shootings in the U.S. just in 2019 comes is up to 385, as of December 1, according to Gun Violence Archive, as highlighted by CBS News . "Before this year has even ended, 2019 has already had more mass shootings than any year since the research group started keeping track." A recent shooting in New Orleans left 11 people injured. A shooting at Saugus High School in November 2019 left two teen students dead, and three wounded. "The failure to protect our communities, families, and children is a waking nightmare that needs to end," former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords said, as quoted by The Guardian . Unfortunately, law enforcement has had little to no time to prepare or protect citizens ahead of these incidents often because of cost issues, and the availability of effective technology. However, there are companies that are quickly moving to improve enforcement possibilities, saving lives in the process. In fact, some of the top companies include Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX:PAT)(OTCQX:PTOTF), Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN), ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI), Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX:PAT)(OTCQX:PTOTF) BREAKING NEWS: Patriot One Technologies Inc., developer of the PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform , is pleased to announce that the outgoing President of Johnson Controls Canada, William (Bill) Maginas, will join the Company's Board of Directors, upon leaving his role with Johnson Controls. William Maginas is an accomplished Senior Executive and thought leader with more than 20 years of success across the commercial building, construction, technology, security, energy, and environmental solutions industries. Leveraging extensive experience in strategic direction, innovative business models, operational guidance, growth, sales, account management, and financial success, he is a tremendously valuable advisor for an organization going through large-scale evolution. His broad areas of expertise include business process improvement, change management, growth, and strategy. Throughout his executive career, Mr. Maginas has held leadership positions with Johnson Controls and Honeywell. At Johnson Controls, Bill was responsible for the company's operations and growth strategy in Canada. In this position, Bill was focused on a breadth of technologies in the security, fire, life safety, and HVAC industries. In 2016, after the merger of Johnson Controls International (JCI) and Tyco, he led the integration of 3,000 employees across three business units in 40 locations across the country. Prior to joining Johnson Controls, Maginas spent 17 years at Honeywell in a variety of roles, including leading the company's building solution business in Canada, managing high-growth regions, such as Brazil, Turkey, and Mexico and as the Business Model Innovation leader at Connected Buildings. "We are thrilled to have Bill join our Board of Directors. His extensive career with Johnson Controls and Honeywell makes him an ideal fit for this next chapter with Patriot One," expressed Peter van der Gracht, interim Chairman of the Board of Patriot One. "Bill's experience in the security and technology space will bring invaluable insights and leadership to our growing company. And with Johnson Controls as one of our recently announced partners, we plan to take his advice and recommendations on how to best grow and deliver on this strategic relationship throughout 2020 and beyond."

"I am honored to have been asked to join the board of this innovative and forward-thinking company," shared Bill Maginas. "I have been working in the security solutions industry for 20 years and believe that the PATSCAN Platform will become an effective tool for the early detection of active threats. The affordability, integration capability and user experience will make this part of every Security Officer's plan to provide a safe environment with limited obstruction." Bill Maginas will begin his duties as a Director on Patriot One's Board on January 1, 2020.

Other technology-related developments from around the markets include:

Axon Enterprise Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAXN) consumer division, TASER Self-Defense launched new holiday shopping safety tips for consumers in partnership with leading self-defense organization Krav Maga Worldwide. With a spike in robbery and larceny crime rates around the holiday season, TASER Self-Defense and Krav Maga Worldwide are offering this guidance in an effort to increase safety for holiday shoppers. TASER Self-Defense also announced today, the availability of holiday gifting bundles for its consumer line of TASER devices ranging from product multi-packs to training packages. The TASER device gift bundles are available for shoppers to purchase now.

ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) announced it has received unanimous approval for continued use of its gunshot detection technology by the City Council of Oakland and its Privacy Advisory Commission (PAC) after a rigorous review. The review was required under a 2018 ordinance that Oakland established in conjunction with the ACLU related to the acquisition and use of surveillance technology. Oakland's ordinance is considered the strongest municipal surveillance oversight in the United States[1]. Earlier this year, the city banned the use of facial recognition technology. Oakland's PAC, composed of commissioners from each city council district, acts as a privacy check on the city when any municipal entity wants to acquire or continue using an existing technology tha t may impact individual privacy rights. After a six-month review, the commission unanimously approved the continued use of ShotSpotter's gunshot detection technology. Oakland has been a ShotSpotter customer for more than 10 years. "The Privacy Advisory Commission is here to protect the interests of Oakland's citizens as technology continues to expand into more areas of people's lives," said Brian Hofer, Chair of Oakland's Privacy Advisory Commission. "ShotSpotter has proven to be a thoughtful and transparent leader that does what it takes to mitigate privacy concerns. We recognize ShotSpotter as an important tool for public safety and determined that its benefits outweigh the very minimal risks to individual privacy."

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) announced that it will be unveiling innovations for the Future of the Internet on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Cisco Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins and members of Cisco's leadership team will share their vision for the future Internet and what it can help organizations around the world achieve. The event will take place at 9:30AM PST / 12:30PM EST on December 11, 2019.

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) announced the appointment of Ganesh Ramaswamy as vice president and president, Global Services & Transformation. In this new role, Ramaswamy will serve as an officer of the Company and will provide leadership for the global service business with revenue of $6.3 billion, which is a critical part of Johnson Controls' growth strategy. In a combined service and transformation role, Ramaswamy will drive to improve consistency of fundamentals across the Company's global direct channels, leverage infrastructure and investments and work closely with regional leaders to execute on our strategic priorities. Ramaswamy comes to Johnson Controls from Danaher where he most recently served as group executive and vice president with responsibility over four operating companies in the product identification space. He started his career at Danaher as the senior vice president of High Growth Markets for Beckman Coulter Diagnostics. Before joining Danaher, Ramaswamy was the global president for Pentax Medical, based in Japan. Earlier in his career, he worked at GE in a number of leadership roles across product development and general management. "As we have completed our transformation to a pure-play building technologies and solutions provider, Ganesh will have a tremendous opportunity to strengthen our core service business while building and deploying new service solutions leveraging our digital capabilities. With the strength and depth of our portfolio, we have an opportunity to differentiate our solutions and deliver significant value for our global customers," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO.

