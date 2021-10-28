These Cancer Coaching Pioneers Are Changing the Way People View Cancer

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Shariann Tom and Keri Lehmann, cofounders of the nation's first cancer coach training organization, are available to talk about the cancer coaching trend and their new book, The Call of Cancer: A Loving Pathway to Wholeness, Healing, and Transformation.

Since 2012, The Cancer Journey Institute they cofounded has certified about 60 cancer coaches and seen enrollments more than double, with Cancer Journey Coaches (CJC) now available in the U.S., Canada, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, South Africa, Singapore, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. It is the first cancer coach training organization to be approved by the International Coaching Federation.

The duo believes that everyone facing cancer would benefit from having a Cancer Journey Coach to help them heal emotionally and spiritually and find their true power. Working with thousands of cancer patients, caregivers and survivors inspired them to write this book and share their roadmap for people living with cancer, as well as practical tools, exercises and healing techniques.

They also learned a great deal from their own bouts with the disease people fear most. Since she was 38 years old, Tom has dealt with four bouts of Hodgkin's Lymphoma and one of a gastrointestinal stromal tumor. Lehmann's breast cancer diagnosis came in 2019. Even though she had already been involved in cancer coaching and cared for several loved ones with cancer, she was still initially shaken. Yet, she was willing to ask herself what cancer had to teach her.

In an interview, they can answer such questions as:

Why do they say that cancer is a journey of the soul?

What are the ingredients of a cancer journey roadmap?

How can a cancer diagnosis help someone find their missing piece?

What are some of the ways The Cancer Journey Institute is changing the conversation about cancer?

Why are they grateful and honored to have experienced cancer?

Praise for The Call of Cancer

"As an oncologist, I see this book as transformative for my cancer patients, providing a path to live through, with and beyond their cancer." — Dean Felsher, M.D., professor of medicine-oncology and pathology, associate chief of oncology, Stanford Medical Center

"This book is exactly what I have been wanting for my patients! The authors know firsthand what this landscape is like, and have helped hundreds of others traverse this challenging terrain." — Naomi Hoffer, program manager, UCSF Division of Neuro-Oncology

"The guidance and practices in this book turned my cancer journey into a deeply transformational healing journey on all levels. A gift beyond price." — Tom Loeswick, co-founder, qigong coach, Chi Center, Santa Fe

About the Authors

Shariann Tom is the co-founder and chief executive officer of The Cancer Journey Institute, which runs an ICF (International Coaches Federation) approved certification program that trains people who want to use their cancer experience to help others. A San Francisco native, she has nearly 25 years of coaching and coach training experience combined with 16 years in corporate America.

Keri Lehmann is the co-founder and chief spiritual officer for The Cancer Journey Institute. She has nearly three decades of experience as a coach and facilitator of coach training for The Co-Active Training Institute. Lehmann has an M.A. in human resource development from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and received a Master Certified Coach designation from The International Coaching Federation. She is a resident of Pacifica, California.

