FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the course of 15 years, GK Hair has paved its way to the top of the list of the popular hair care brands. However, the company works a little differently than most of its competitors. Back in 2007, GK Hair was founded on a singular ideology: to fulfill your hair care needs and to help the hair industry grow. Since then, the company has ensured to maintain the dignity of the ideology and to preserve, as well as, fulfill it. Many professional artists and salon owners stand by the fact that GK Hair has assisted them outdo themselves in terms of their career and individual progress.

These Salon Artists Have Outdone Themselves After Working With GK Hair

Among such talented artists is Heidi Hoover, one of the brand ambassadors of GK Hair and the owner of The Hair Studio, a popular hair salon in the U.S. Being associated with GK Hair for almost 15 years, Heidi talks about her endeavors in the pursuit of success and achievement and discusses the role of GK Hair:

"It was around 2007 when I attended a hair show in Massachusetts and saw a GK Hair booth set up. I used to love experimenting on my hair, but I was skeptical about keratin treatments , until I talked to GK Hair sales reps there and they explained the benefits of keratin. So, I ended up buying a package deal. And as I said, I never dabbled in keratin before. So, when I introduced it into my salon, the clients wanted to try it. The more they tried it, the more they loved it, and the small package that I bought from the booth turned into bulk orders."

Lianne Hanaford is yet another hair artist who has been working with GK Hair for more than 8 years. One-of-a-kind in her skills and expertise, Lianne explains how GK Hair has helped her retain more clients and grow eventually:

"One of the things that helped me the most was the opportunity to demonstrate to my clients that GK hair was real; because it could heal the hair, it could repair the hair. And from that, my reputation, my clients, and I grew. If you have a chance to brand-stand with everything you know, do it. I simply started spreading the truth. I've had people who came to me saying that they've heard about the brand , and what it can do, and they decided to do it. And people stay. That's what GK hair has done for me by giving me the platform, the opportunity, and support."

