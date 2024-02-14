Theseus Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Tender Offer

-- Theseus Stockholders to Receive $4.05 Per Share in Cash Plus Contingent Value Right --

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) ("Theseus" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies, today announced that Concentra Biosciences, LLC ("Concentra") through its wholly owned subsidiary, Concentra Merger Sub II, Inc. ("Merger Sub"), has successfully completed the previously announced tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Theseus common stock for a price per share of (i) $4.05 in cash (the "Cash Amount"), plus (ii) one non-tradeable contingent value right per share (each, a "CVR" and each CVR together with the Cash Amount, the "Offer Price") representing the right to receive 80% of the net proceeds from any license or disposition of certain of Theseus' programs effected within 180 days of the close of the merger and 50% of the potential aggregate value of certain specified potential cost savings realized within 180 days of the close of the merger, pursuant to a Contingent Value Rights Agreement.

The tender offer and related withdrawal rights expired at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 13, 2024 (the "Expiration Date"). As of the Expiration Date, a total of 37,211,244 shares of Theseus common stock were validly tendered, and not validly withdrawn, representing approximately 83.3% of the outstanding shares of Theseus common stock as of the Expiration Date. As of the Expiration Date, the number of shares validly tendered in accordance with the terms of the tender offer and not validly withdrawn satisfied the minimum tender condition, and all other conditions to the tender offer were satisfied or waived. Immediately after the Expiration Date, Merger Sub irrevocably accepted for payment all shares validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, and expects to promptly pay for such shares.

Following the closing of the tender offer, Merger Sub merged with and into Theseus (the "Merger") and all shares of Theseus common stock that had not been validly tendered were converted into the right to receive the Offer Price. As a result of the Merger, Theseus became a wholly owned subsidiary of Concentra. Prior to the opening of trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on February 14, 2024, all shares of Theseus common stock will cease trading on Nasdaq, and Theseus intends promptly to cause such shares to be delisted from Nasdaq and deregistered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Advisors

Leerink Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal counsel to Theseus. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as legal counsel to Concentra.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Theseus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies.

