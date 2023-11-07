Theseus Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) (Theseus or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies, today announced that the company will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 14 at 9:45 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Events section of the company's investor relations website at ir.theseusrx.com and archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Theseus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. Theseus is working to outsmart cancer resistance by developing pan-variant tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) to target all classes of cancer-causing and resistance mutations that lead to clinically relevant variants in a particular protein in a given type of cancer. Theseus is developing THE-349, a fourth-generation, selective epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), a pan-variant BCR-ABL inhibitor for the treatment of relapsed/refractory chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), and a next-generation, highly selective, pan-variant KIT inhibitor for the treatment of early-line GIST. For more information, visit www.theseusrx.com.

Investor Contacts
Josh Rappaport
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
[email protected]

