Thesis, Creator of Crypto Technologies, Welcomes Carolyn Reckhow as Head of Business Strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thesis , a blockchain innovation lab, welcomes crypto industry veteran Carolyn Reckhow to help grow the adoption of Thesis technologies. Thesis builds privacy-preserving decentralized technologies for developers and consumers. Thesis products include Fold, Keep, and most recently, tBTC, which bridges bitcoin (BTC) and decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems on Ethereum.

Carolyn Reckhow comes to Thesis from Casa where she served as head of operations and client services. During her tenure at Casa, Reckhow helped launch the company's two consumer-facing crypto products – Keymaster and Node. Previously, Reckhow was director of operations at ConsenSys, the industry's first and largest blockchain venture studio. She joins Thesis as head of business strategy, charged with growing adoption of tBTC and bringing BTC to DeFi.

"It's rare to find someone who knows both Bitcoin and Ethereum as well as Carolyn does. We're excited to have someone join the team who is a well respected operator that has also been in the space for a long time," said Matt Luongo, Thesis CEO.

In 2014, Thesis introduced Fold, an easy-to-use cryptocurrency spending application that also allows users to earn BTC by shopping online. Compatible with Android and iOS, Fold is accepted by retailers including Amazon, Southwest Airlines, Starbucks, Target and Uber, among others.

During the development of Fold, the Thesis team discovered a missing link to make cryptocurrency payment platforms truly decentralized: a privacy preserving technology layer. Thesis launched the Keep Network in 2016 to build off-chain containers for private data that help smart contracts leverage the power of public blockchains.

Keep is also a founding member of the Cross-Chain Group , a working group to advance cross-chain interoperability. This summer the Cross-Chain Group launched tBTC , a decentralized application (DApp) and ERC-20 token that uses Keep's core technology to enable blockchain users to unlock the liquidity of BTC on Ethereum.

"My work in the crypto industry has always focused on scaling ecosystems and adoption, so joining a team with a proven track record like Thesis is a great fit. DeFi is only going to get bigger and better in 2020, and I'm very excited to utilize my expertise in both Bitcoin and Ethereum to help the Thesis team advance tBTC," said Carolyn Reckhow, Thesis head of business strategy.

About Thesis

Thesis is a blockchain venture studio that empowers developers and consumers through decentralized and privacy preserving technologies. Thesis has a proven track record of developing user-friendly products with Fold, a crypto payments app that allows users to earn bitcoin with every purchase. Keep was then created to provide a privacy preserving layer that enables interactivity with private data while also interoperable across chains. The Keep team partnered with the Cross-Chain Group to build and launch tBTC, bringing Bitcoin to the Ethereum ecosystem. To learn more, visit https://thesis.co/index.html and https://tbtc.network .

