Thesis Elements Acquires Longtime Technology Partner 3D Technologies LLC to Deliver Unified Client Experience

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thesis today announced the acquisition of 3D Technologies LLC, a longtime strategic technology partner for Thesis Elements, the company's modern cloud-native Student Information System (SIS) built for higher education.

Thesis unites with 3D Technologies to streamline SIS implementation and deliver a seamless client experience. Post this

Since 2005, Thesis and 3D Technologies have worked side by side to help colleges and universities successfully implement Thesis Elements and its legacy product on their campuses. By bringing the implementation team in-house, Thesis is further strengthening the seamless experience clients have come to expect, with strategy, implementation, product development, customer success, and support all operating under one organization.

"This acquisition represents the natural evolution of a partnership that has already delivered exceptional outcomes for our clients," said Jason Duggan, CEO of Thesis Elements. "Our institutions have always benefited from the close collaboration of the Elements and 3D Technologies teams. By becoming one organization, we're combining two AI-leading teams to streamline operations, accelerate innovation, and drive greater value throughout the entire customer experience."

The acquisition reinforces Thesis Elements' continued investment in helping higher education institutions modernize their technology while reducing implementation complexity. Thesis Elements and 3D Technologies are already established leaders in their respective fields: next-generation, AI-enabled SIS technology and expert-level implementation and financial aid consulting. Bringing both teams together under one organization allows them to continue advancing that leadership, delivering new capabilities informed by the real-world needs of small to mid-size colleges and universities. Institutions adopting Thesis Elements will now work with a fully integrated team from the sales process to project planning, implementation, training, support, and product adoption.

"Joining forces with Thesis Elements allows us to deepen the work we've been doing together for years," said TJ Davis, President of 3D Technologies, LLC. "We've shared the same commitment to client success from the beginning. As one team, we'll be able to collaborate even more closely and continue delivering successful implementations for higher ed institutions."

The acquisition comes at a time of significant momentum for Thesis Elements. In recent months, the Elements and 3D Technologies teams have delivered a run of successful go-lives at a pace unseen among SIS providers serving small to mid-size colleges and universities. That track record does more than showcase speed; it removes the uncertainty that often comes with an SIS transition. Now operating as one organization, Elements and 3D Technologies are even better positioned to give institutions the confidence that their go-live will be smooth, on schedule, and successful from day one.

"This marks an exciting new chapter for Thesis Elements," said Duggan. "By bringing our teams together under one organization, we're building on a partnership that has already delivered outstanding results for our clients. As one unified team, we're better positioned to innovate, collaborate, and continue helping colleges and universities modernize with confidence."

About Thesis Elements

Thesis Elements is a cloud-based, AI-powered Student Information System purpose-built for small to mid-size institutions. Elements drives operational efficiency with an affordable, user-friendly system providing critical operations and administration functions, including improving student success, enabling faster financial aid decisions and easier federal and state reporting, integrating with an institutions' campus technology ecosystem, including LMS, CRM, and ERP systems. With the average implementation time under 12 months, Elements streamlines operations, improves access to essential student data, and increases self service tools for students, all built on modern technology designed to help future-proof the institution. Backed by a dedicated user community, Elements evolves based on real-world feedback to better serve the needs of smaller institutions. Founded in 2020, Thesis Elements is a business unit of Thesis America. For more information, visit www.siselements.com.

About 3D Technologies, LLC

3D Technologies, LLC is a Texas-based (Dallas/Fort Worth) technology consulting firm and longtime Thesis partner. Its team of developers and financial aid consulting experts supports colleges and universities with custom programming, systems integration, financial aid consulting, and hosting and disaster recovery services for the Elements and CAMS Enterprise solutions suite. For more information, visit www.3Dtechnologiesllc.com.

SOURCE Thesis Elements