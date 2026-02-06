Thesis Gold Strengthens Its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Ms. Coille van Alphen

VANCOUVER, BC , Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Thesis Gold Inc. ("Thesis" or the "Company") (TSXV: TAU) (WKN: A3EP87) (OTCQX: THSGF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Coille van Alphen to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. van Alphen is a seasoned mining investment professional with over 15 years of experience across public equities, capital markets, and strategic investing. She currently serves as a Mining & Metals Portfolio Manager at Equinox Partners, a value-oriented investment firm with a long-term focus on resource equities and the largest institutional shareholder of Thesis.

Previously, Ms. van Alphen held senior investment roles at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Canaccord Genuity, where she focused on global mining and metals investments. Her appointment further strengthens the Company's Board as Thesis transitions from advanced exploration into project development, while continuing to align governance with the interests of long-term shareholders.

Dr. Ewan Webster, President & CEO commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Coille to the Thesis Board of Directors. Her disciplined long-term investment approach and deep capital markets expertise will be invaluable as we move Lawyers-Ranch through feasibility, permitting, and into development."

Ms. van Alphen commented, "I am honoured to join the Thesis Board at this exciting time for the Company. I look forward to working with the strong management team and my fellow directors, and to contributing my experience as Thesis continues to advance the Lawyers-Ranch Project and deliver long-term value for shareholders."

About Thesis Gold Inc.

Thesis Gold Inc. is a precious metals development company focused on unlocking the full potential of its 100%-owned Lawyers-Ranch Gold/Silver Project, located in British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone Mining District. The recently published Prefeasibility Study outlines robust project economics, including a 54.4% after-tax IRR and an after-tax NPV5% of C$2.37 billion (at US$2,900/oz Au and US$35/oz Ag), underscoring the Project's strong value-creation potential. The Company has commenced the Environmental Assessment Process and plans to initiate a Feasibility Study in 2026 to further advance and de-risk the Project. Through these milestones, Thesis Gold is working to elevate the Lawyers-Ranch Project to the forefront of global precious metals development.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's transition from advanced exploration into project development and anticipated progression of Lawyers-Ranch through the feasibility stage into development. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

