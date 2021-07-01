Thesis Launches to Help Institutions Modernize and Thrive in Today's Higher Education Marketplace

Student systems in the higher education sector are dominated by "green screen" legacy solutions that have been ported to hosting models instead of reinvented to fully leverage advanced technology. These older methods don't meet the demand for modernization, which has grown to unprecedented levels over the past decade. There's now a need to fundamentally rethink how institutions execute core operations, including the use of automation to free faculty and staff from administrative work so they can concentrate on their core mission, which is delivering an exemplary experience to students seeking a wide variety of educational experiences.

Among its solutions, including QLS, EMS, and CAMS Enterprise, Thesis delivers a transformatitive SaaS offering, named Thesis SM, that is already supporting trailblazing customers worldwide to transform their student system processes, including Manchester Metropolitan University, London Southbank University, Global Banking School, Algonquin College and Selkirk College. By establishing a dedicated entity operating under a new brand, Thesis is better able to focus on the needs of the higher education sector, scale to meet demand like a high-growth startup, and operate independently to deliver the necessary depth and complexity of global student system solutions. Thesis will continue to be owned by Advent International, a leading global private equity investor.

"Now more than ever, higher education institutions are looking for a partner who can help them drive organizational transformation through innovation, and Thesis has the educational focus, technical expertise and service standards that can effect change across the institution," said Gary Greenberg, General Manager of Thesis. "Colleges and universities that adapt quickly will thrive and grow in the years ahead. Thesis can help educational institutions meet immediate operational needs while achieving their vision for the future, and we look forward to working together to make it happen."

Apart from a contractual change in the business entity that handles service delivery, the separation from Unit4 will be seamless for customers. The new company brings together SIS team members from across departments into a single business division that is purely focused on the design, delivery and support of SIS solutions. Unit4 and Thesis will continue to work together to deliver solutions integrated at the product level for customers who access SIS services from Thesis and enterprise resource planning (ERP), FP&A and HCM solutions from Unit4. Find out more at www.thesiscloud.com

About Thesis

Thesis provides student information management solutions for higher education institutions worldwide, focusing on the use of best-practice standards, automation, and process simplification to free faculty and staff from administrative work so they can concentrate on their core mission, which is delivering an exemplary experience to students seeking a wide variety of educational experiences. Thesis' SaaS offering, Thesis SM, delivers a modern software suite that breaks free of the constraints of legacy systems, giving higher education institutions the ability to scale and evolve to meet new marketplace realities with a purpose-built software-as-a-service solution. Visit www.thesiscloud.com to learn more.

