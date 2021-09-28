TheSoul Publishing Reveals Its First Digital Music Artist

Having already amassed more than 25,000 followers, Polar will unveil herself to her growing audience via an exclusive virtual watch party in Lockwood Publishing's mobile social world, Avakin Life, where an audience of over 1,000,000 daily users will have the chance to experience Polar's music.

Polar's new release "Close to you" will launch across Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Deezer, and Yandex.Music on October 1, 2021 with the music video premiering via an Avakin Life watch party on October 5, 2021 followed by an immediate release via YouTube.

Patrik Wilkens, Vice President of Operations at TheSoul Publishing said, "This is another great step forward for TheSoul Publishing as we continue to grow and evolve our business model by experimenting with new ways to engage with our audience and continue to grow beyond our 1 billion followers. As a company, we are constantly looking to the future, at new trends, and other key areas of entertainment like gaming and music to help us deliver an even better experience and new touchpoints for our fans across all of our channels and platforms."

Oliver Kern, Lockwood Publishing's Chief Commercial Officer added "Avakin Life is about expressing yourself your way and enjoying spending time in our world. Having multiple ways to engage our users is hugely important so offering live music performances is something we have been doing for many years. Partnering with a company like TheSoul Publishing was an obvious and mutually beneficial choice and we are expecting some great experiences both now and in the future from this exciting new partnership."

Polar's dedicated production team at TheSoul Publishing is already in discussions with a number of well-known artists to collaborate on her next release with further exciting details to follow as the studio continues experimenting with several metaverse based concepts.

About TheSoul Publishing

TheSoul Publishing is an award-winning digital studio that produces entertaining, positive and original content for a global audience. One of the world's most prolific and popular online media companies, TheSoul Publishing reaches over 1 billion social followers across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, and Snap. Its globally based creative team consistently delivers engaging and irresistibly shareable content for all ages — in 19 different languages — distributed via a social media-driven cross-platform network.

From cutting-edge 3D technology, to eye-catching stop motion, from fun live-action to catchy music videos, from inspirational craft projects to vibrant animation, TheSoul Publishing's portfolio of media brands has it all. TheSoul Publishing's universe of well-known channels includes 5-Minute Crafts, Bright Side, 123 GO!, Avocado Couple, La La Life, Frankenfood, Slick Slime Sam and Teen-Z. Its most-viewed channel, 5-Minute Crafts, is the number one DIY digital brand in the world and ranks among the Top-10 of all YouTube channels.

Current initiatives include expansion across additional social media, podcast and streaming platforms — such as TikTok, Instagram, Snap, Roku, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Prime and Chinese platforms including Xigua, Douyin and Bilibili — as well as the continued growth of its extraordinary global production team, to provide its fans more of the content they crave.

TheSoul Publishing has garnered numerous accolades including the 'Digital Studio of the Year' at the 2021 Digiday Video & TV Awards, a 2021 Webby Award nomination for 5-Minute Crafts, a 2020 Streamy Award nomination (Best Brand Engagement), a pair of 2021 Shorty Award nominations (Best YouTube presence, Best Community Engagement), a 2021 Drum Award nomination (Video Team of the Year), multiple Cynopsis Digital Model D Award wins (Best Digital Consumer Brand - TheSoul Publishing, Best YouTube Channel - 5-Minute Crafts) and nominations (Best Branded Content Marketing), and a Media Excellence Award win (Excellence in Original Content).

For further information about TheSoul Publishing visit the website .

About Lockwood Publishing

Founded in 2009, Lockwood Publishing is a leading independent UK company that specialises in developing virtual worlds for mobile platforms. The award-winning team is headquartered in Nottingham with further studios in Newcastle, Lisbon and Vilnius.

About Avakin Life

Avakin Life is a social 3D avatar based mobile metaverse launched in 2013. In 2021, it welcomed its 200 millionth registered user, and won a third TIGA Game of the Year award in-a-row. Avakin Life's global community consists of 1.3 million daily active users, who design their avatars using more than 30,000 virtual items and accessories, including real world brands. In Avakin Life, players become avatars that explore, create and meet others in a rich and ever-changing virtual world.

SOURCE TheSoul Publishing