Thessalus Capital LLC Appoints Youngest Junior Partner Rishi Bagaria, Nominates New Director John Ennis to Advisory Board

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thessalus Capital LLC, a leading biotech and healthcare investment firm, has appointed Rishi Bagaria its youngest Junior Partner, and nominated John Ennis to its Advisory Board. The appointments are part of a continuing drive to expand the firm's fundraising and recruitment at the nation's top universities and academic institutions.

"We are pleased to welcome Rishi and John to our executive and advisory boards respectively," says Thessalus managing director and president Mitchell Ng. "Rishi is a rising star in the investment world, and his outstanding work was instrumental in our successful investments on Bluebird and Sophiris Bio."

"His outstanding research reports, including identification of specific M&A activity in cancer immunotherapy ventures and interest in gene editing technologies like CRISPR/Cas9, but far more importantly his leadership of our junior analyst team showed great deftness and initiative."

With his appointment, Rishi will be the youngest Junior Partner at Thessalus. Rishi is a senior at The Lawrenceville School, where he is president of his school's investment clubs as well as the editor in chief of his school's political magazine.

At Thessalus, Rishi will oversee the efforts of the high performing fund, posting a 47% return last year, to grow the fund's size, recruitment, and fundraising among students and alumni at the elite Lawrenceville School. He will complement efforts of his brother, Managing Director Raj Bagaria, University of Pennsylvania Class of 2021, to grow Thessalus's reach at his educational institution.

The same day, Thessalus announced the nomination of John Ennis, Princeton Class of 2020, to its Advisory Board.

"Since he first joined, John has done outstanding work not just as an analyst providing deep insights into financial metrics and earnings of small market cap life science firms, but demonstrated great aptitude leading the fund's expansion efforts in fundraising and recruitment among Princeton students and alumni" says Managing Director Dr. Kenneth Ng.

"This position serves as our resounding vote of confidence in John's abilities." Ng concludes, "All in all, these appointments are a milestone, marking a very exciting time in our fund's continued rapid growth and expansion this past year."

Thessalus is a leading, "content strong" investment firm specializing in US and international life science industries. It takes a global, research-heavy approach, with narrow and deep focus on pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, diagnostic tools, and medical devices. The company creates and executes strategic transactions for growth and to maximize shareholder value.



