TheStreet, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Results on Tuesday May 8, 2018

To participate in the call, please dial 800-289-0438 (domestic) or 323-794-2423 (international). The conference code is 5200377. This call is being webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of TheStreet website at. http://investor-relations.thestreet.com/events.cfm

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 90 calendar days.

About TheStreet

TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: TST, www.t.st) is a leading financial news and information provider to investors and institutions worldwide. The Company's namesake brand, TheStreet (www.thestreet.com), is in its third decade of producing unbiased business news and market analysis for individual investors. The Company's portfolio of institutional brands includes The Deal (www.thedeal.com), which provides actionable, intraday coverage of mergers, acquisitions and all other changes in corporate control; BoardEx (www.boardex.com), a relationship mapping service of corporate directors and officers; and RateWatch (www.rate-watch.com), which supplies rate and fee data from banks and credit unions across the U.S.

