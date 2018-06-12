TheStreet Is Exclusive Media Partner To The 2018 Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

Expert panelists and keynote speakers will discuss a wide range of topics including cyber-security, Gen Z's spending habits, Amazon disruption, the emerging cannabis industry and the future of automation and robotics.

Brian Sozzi, TheStreet's Executive Editor, and his team will report live from the conference and lead a series of video interviews with corporate CEOs and notable attendees. To follow their coverage of the most current investment trends and strategies, tune in to www.thestreet.com.

