TheStreet Launches Content Partnership with Symphony

"With easy access to TheStreet's independent reporting, Symphony users will be able to quickly consume and share our content for fast decision-making and collaboration," said David Callaway, CEO of TheStreet, Inc. "Together with Symphony, financial professionals everywhere will benefit from our insider's edge and fresh approach to the markets."

The platform of choice for the financial services industry, Symphony is powered by an open and growing app ecosystem, and protected with customer-owned encryption keys. The communication platform increases workflow productivity while maintaining global regulatory compliance and eliminates inefficient workflows to boost productivity in information-driven businesses.

"We are excited to offer TheStreet's app to Symphony's growing community of users," said Jonathan Williams, Global Head of Partners, Symphony. "With this app, TheStreet is giving financial professionals the ability to integrate timely, quality news into their team's workflow without ever leaving the Symphony platform."

About TheStreet, Inc.

TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: TST, www.t.st) is a leading financial news and information provider to investors and institutions worldwide. The Company's flagship brand, TheStreet (www.thestreet.com), has produced unbiased business news and market analysis for individual investors for more than 20 years. The Company's portfolio of institutional brands includes The Deal (www.thedeal.com), which provides actionable, intraday coverage of mergers, acquisitions and all other changes in corporate control; BoardEx (www.boardex.com), a relationship mapping service of corporate directors and officers; and RateWatch (www.rate-watch.com), which supplies rate and fee data from banks and credit unions across the U.S.

