TheTake Unveils New Distribution Partners & Interactive Features at CES 2024

Partnerships with Sports Streaming Powerhouse DAZN and Dual Screen Smart TV Manufacturer Telly Open Up New Distribution Channels for TheTake & Bolster Existing 27M+ CTV Footprint

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TheTake (www.TheTake.ai), the leading creator of scalable interactive video technology, announced new partnerships at CES today, with DAZN (www.dazn.com), the direct-to-consumer global sports streaming and entertainment platform; and Telly (www.freetelly.com), the dual screen smart TV manufacturer. DAZN becomes the first streamer to integrate TheTake's interactive experience directly into its user interface, while Telly adds to TheTake's existing OEM footprint, delivering a seamless user experience through its groundbreaking second screen.

"We are thrilled to partner with innovative distribution platforms like DAZN and Telly to expand upon TheTake's existing 27M+ Smart TV footprint." Tyler Cooper, Co-Founder and CEO of TheTake, said at CES 2024. "Whether its die-hard sports fans looking to instantly buy their favorite athlete's gear right on DAZN or Telly households transacting via the device's game-changing second screen, TheTake meets viewers in the moment to let them engage with the content they love."

Powered by TheTake's proprietary AI technology, DAZN viewers will be able to shop their favorite sports programming in real-time. At the click of a button, viewers will be able to buy their favorite player's cleats, jerseys, and other gear, unlocking a seamless experience for consumers and retailers alike. Additionally, DAZN advertisers will be able to take advantage of new, hyper-contextual opportunities created by TheTake's interactive experiences and metadata.

Added Sandeep Tiku, CTO of DAZN: "DAZN is creating a completely new sports entertainment experience for fans. Partnering with TheTake will add exciting and interactive functionality for our customers to enjoy alongside our premium live sports content. We look forward to building on this partnership and creating something truly unique and innovative."

Telly households will be able to engage with both streaming and linear programming through a suite of hyper-contextual, interactive features underpinned by TheTake and delivered through Telly's built-in second smart screen. Unencumbered by legacy agreements that block most other TV manufacturers from using automatic content recognition across certain forms of content, Telly is uniquely positioned to make TheTake's technology available on any and all content consumed on screen.

Added Ilya Pozin, CEO and Founder of Telly: "We are excited to partner with TheTake as we continue to help innovate the future of t-commerce, turning the biggest screen in the home into the most powerful retail channel since the internet. By providing advertisers with a dedicated and persistent second screen to enable consumers to instantly purchase what they see on the television without disrupting the content they are viewing, we are delivering an entirely new shopping experience unlike anything that has ever before been available in the living room."

TheTake (www.thetake.ai) is the premier solution for scalable interactive video. By leveraging its proprietary machine-learning technology, TheTake delivers hyper-contextual viewer features and ad products through integrations with Smart TVs and streaming applications.

