TheTake Unveils New Distribution Partners & Interactive Features at CES 2024

News provided by

TheTake

08 Jan, 2024, 10:25 ET

Partnerships with Sports Streaming Powerhouse DAZN and Dual Screen Smart TV Manufacturer Telly Open Up New Distribution Channels for TheTake & Bolster Existing 27M+ CTV Footprint

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TheTake (www.TheTake.ai), the leading creator of scalable interactive video technology, announced new partnerships at CES today, with DAZN (www.dazn.com), the direct-to-consumer global sports streaming and entertainment platform; and Telly (www.freetelly.com), the dual screen smart TV manufacturer. DAZN becomes the first streamer to integrate TheTake's interactive experience directly into its user interface, while Telly adds to TheTake's existing OEM footprint, delivering a seamless user experience through its groundbreaking second screen.

"We are thrilled to partner with innovative distribution platforms like DAZN and Telly to expand upon TheTake's existing 27M+ Smart TV footprint." Tyler Cooper, Co-Founder and CEO of TheTake, said at CES 2024. "Whether its die-hard sports fans looking to instantly buy their favorite athlete's gear right on DAZN or Telly households transacting via the device's game-changing second screen, TheTake meets viewers in the moment to let them engage with the content they love."

Powered by TheTake's proprietary AI technology, DAZN viewers will be able to shop their favorite sports programming in real-time. At the click of a button, viewers will be able to buy their favorite player's cleats, jerseys, and other gear, unlocking a seamless experience for consumers and retailers alike. Additionally, DAZN advertisers will be able to take advantage of new, hyper-contextual opportunities created by TheTake's interactive experiences and metadata. 

Added Sandeep Tiku, CTO of DAZN: "DAZN is creating a completely new sports entertainment experience for fans. Partnering with TheTake will add exciting and interactive functionality for our customers to enjoy alongside our premium live sports content. We look forward to building on this partnership and creating something truly unique and innovative."

Telly households will be able to engage with both streaming and linear programming through a suite of hyper-contextual, interactive features underpinned by TheTake and delivered through Telly's built-in second smart screen. Unencumbered by legacy agreements that block most other TV manufacturers from using automatic content recognition across certain forms of content, Telly is uniquely positioned to make TheTake's technology available on any and all content consumed on screen.

Added Ilya Pozin, CEO and Founder of Telly: "We are excited to partner with TheTake as we continue to help innovate the future of t-commerce, turning the biggest screen in the home into the most powerful retail channel since the internet. By providing advertisers with a dedicated and persistent second screen to enable consumers to instantly purchase what they see on the television without disrupting the content they are viewing, we are delivering an entirely new shopping experience unlike anything that has ever before been available in the living room."

About TheTake
TheTake (www.thetake.ai) is the premier solution for scalable interactive video. By leveraging its proprietary machine-learning technology, TheTake delivers hyper-contextual viewer features and ad products through integrations with Smart TVs and streaming applications.

Media Contact:
Amy Franklin
6464890300
[email protected]

SOURCE TheTake

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.