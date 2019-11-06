ThetaRay Appoints Moran Goldwein as SVP, Human Resources

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-based Big Data analytics, today announced the appointment of Moran Goldwein to the position of SVP, Human Resources. Based out of ThetaRay's Israel office, she will be responsible for HR process design, organizational culture, personnel recruitment, employee experience, employee development and well-being, executive development, and employer-employee relationships.

"In her role, Moran will be responsible for the most important asset we have: our people," said Mark Gazit, CEO of ThetaRay. "Her previous experience shows that she has the skills and expertise to excel at this crucial task. By bringing Moran onboard, we are reconfirming our commitment to staff our executive bench with only the most talented people."

Goldwein has 12 years of HR experience, having begun her career in 2007 as a recruiter for Adam Milo. In 2009, she joined software company Conduit, where she held various roles before being named VP Human Resources in early 2015. After Conduit spun off its toolbar business and changed its name to Como, Goldwein served as Como's VP Human Resources until joining ThetaRay in September 2019.

Goldwein graduated with a BA in Psychology from the University of Haifa and an MBA from Ben Gurion University, serving in the Intelligence Collection Unit.

ThetaRay is dedicated to helping clients at large financial organizations, cyber security divisions and critical infrastructure become more resilient and seize opportunities. Its advanced analytical solutions operate with unprecedented speed, accuracy and scale, enabling clients to manage risk, detect money laundering schemes, uncover fraud, expose bad loans, uncover operational issues and reveal valuable new growth opportunities. To learn more about ThetaRay, visit www.thetaray.com

