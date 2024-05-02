ThetaRay Co-founder Mark Gazit Appointed Executive Chairman of the Global Management of N.E.W.S.®

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The N.E.W.S.® company, a global leader in leadership and organizational navigation, headquartered in Switzerland and operating in over 40 countries, today announced that Mark Gazit, co-founder and outgoing CEO of ThetaRay, has been appointed as its Executive Chairman. N.E.W.S.® is recognized for its innovative approach and has significantly transformed global organizational leadership and structure.

Mr. Gazit brings varied experience across various industries, including Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Fintech, IT, and Big Data Analytics. He was recently recognized by Mirror Review as one of the 30 most inspiring business leaders.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark Gazit to the N.E.W.S.® HQ as our Executive Chairman," said Marina Giareni, CEO of N.E.W.S.®. "His extensive experience leading global companies to success will be invaluable, as we pursue new opportunities and achieve our ambitious business goals."

Reflecting on the rapidly evolving global environment, Mr. Gazit stated, "The world is changing in a rapid and unpredictable way, which presents both opportunities and threats for organizations. The unique N.E.W.S.® Navigation solutions, with its rich intellectual property, is ideally suited to serve this need. We are poised to help organizations navigate these complexities to not only survive but thrive in these transformative times."

Before co-founding ThetaRay and driving its growth to success as CEO, Mr. Gazit served as CEO of NICE Cyber & Intelligence Solutions, making it a leading provider of security solutions for governments and law enforcement agencies. He also led Deltathree and Netvision to category leadership and substantial growth.

Mr. Gazit's impressive career further includes serving as the group president and CEO of SkyVision Global Networks, a global telecommunications company with operations across 50 countries and 5 continents.

Beyond his corporate leadership roles, Mr. Gazit actively contributes to various public boards. He served as the Chairman of the Public Board of the Israel Export Institute, a member of the Technology Council of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and a member of the Board of Directors of the American-Israel Chamber of Commerce.

About N.E.W.S.®

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Switzerland, N.E.W.S.® has transformed organizational, team, and leaders' navigation with its acclaimed NEWS Compass® methodology.

The innovative approach includes a suite of twelve award-winning solutions, each designed to foster innovative thinking, enhance skills, and provide clients with cutting-edge tools for navigating complex global changes. Especially powerful at helping organizations flourish and thrive in times of constant change and uncertainty, NEWS Compass® has established itself as a pivotal resource for organizational resilience and growth. With a global presence across over 40 countries, N.E.W.S.® serves a diverse client base ranging from dynamic startups to esteemed Fortune 500 companies, including industry leaders like Corning, Pfizer, Boeing, Microsoft, Apple, PWC, Mazda, Siemens, Vodafone, L'Oreal, Amdocs, and Citibank.

Committed to delivering outstanding results, N.E.W.S.® consistently propels organizations to unprecedented success.

