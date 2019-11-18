ThetaRay Named Rising Star by Chartis Research in Their RiskTech100® Report

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThetaRay, the leading provider of AI-based Big Data analytics, is delighted to announce that the company has been recognized as a Rising Star in this year's RiskTech100 Ranking, the flagship report of Chartis Research.

RiskTech100 is the most comprehensive independent study of the world's major players in risk and compliance technology. Now in its fourteenth year, RiskTech100 ranking acknowledges the leading technology and professional services vendors for their risk, valuation, and regulatory compliance solutions.

Mark Gazit, CEO of ThetaRay said: "It is an honor to receive this recognition from Chartis. ThetaRay stands apart from other providers because of our ability to find Unknown Unknown financial crime using Artificial Intuition™ and this distinction is a credit to our technology and team. Today's financial firms can't adequately protect themselves with a financial crime detection stack that does not include AI systems," said Gazit.

ThetaRay was founded in 2013 by co-founders, professors Amir Averbuch and Ronald Coifman of Tel-Aviv University and Yale, respectively. With 16 patents, ThetaRay has built a robust, end-to-end advanced analytics platform that leverages Artificial Intuition™, an advanced form of machine learning, to provide financial institutions early detection of unknown financial crime, reduce false positives and increase the detection of false negatives.

"As a Rising Star, the value we bring to financial firms is clear," said Gazit. "ThetaRay offers the most advanced machine intelligence solutions to detect money laundering, human and narco-trafficking, terrorist financing, fraud and other malicious acts."

About ThetaRay

ThetaRay is dedicated to helping clients at large financial organizations, cyber security divisions and critical infrastructure become more resilient and seize opportunities. Its advanced analytical solutions operate with unprecedented speed, accuracy and scale, enabling clients to manage risk, detect money laundering schemes, uncover fraud, expose bad loans, uncover operational issues and reveal valuable new growth opportunities. To learn more about ThetaRay, visit www.thetaray.com.

About Chartis

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and Waters Technology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology. RiskTech Quadrant®, RiskTech100® and FinTech QuadrantTM are registered trademarks of Infopro Digital Services Limited ( http://www.chartis-research.com ).

SOURCE ThetaRay