ThetaRay Names Edward Sander as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-based Big Data analytics, today announced the appointment of Edward Sander as Chief Product Officer. He will be responsible for all product-related activities as well as identifying and developing product/technology-related partnerships. Ed will drive continued innovation of ThetaRay's Artificial Intuition™ platform, which helps financial institutions detect the first signs of unknown money laundering, fraud and other financial cybercrime schemes.

"I'm truly excited to join ThetaRay at this point in their growth story," said Sander. "Machine learning and AI are transforming the financial crime industry, and I look forward to solidifying the company's leadership position in financial crime and compliance. Throughout my 20-year career, product has always been a core passion, and I'm excited at the prospect of expanding our market-leading AI platform to other industries."

Sander brings two decades of experience running global software enterprise organizations and is a recognized market expert in financial crime, compliance and risk. He has specific expertise in the areas of AML, know-your-customer (KYC), customer due diligence (CDD) and enhanced due diligence (EDD). Sander joins ThetaRay from Arachnys, where he served as President and helped triple the company's annual recurring revenue. Prior to Arachnys, he was CEO of Model N, a public Silicon Valley cloud software company. Before that, Sander served as NICE Actimize's Chief Product Officer and General Manager of its AML business, which doubled its revenue during his tenure. He holds a Masters of Science degree from Columbia University.

"Ed's extensive leadership experience, coupled with his vast knowledge of financial crime and the banking industry, make him an ideal match for leading ThetaRay's product function to accelerate the company's growth," said ThetaRay CEO Mark Gazit. "He is the latest in a series of strong additions to our rapidly growing executive bench, and we're thrilled to have an executive of his caliber join our team."

ThetaRay is dedicated to helping clients at large financial organizations, cyber security divisions and critical infrastructure become more resilient and seize opportunities. Its advanced analytical solutions operate with unprecedented speed, accuracy and scale, enabling clients to manage risk, detect money laundering schemes, uncover fraud, expose bad loans, uncover operational issues and reveal valuable new growth opportunities. To learn more about ThetaRay, visit www.thetaray.com

