ThetaRay Wins 2019 Fortress Cyber Security Award

PHILADELPHIA, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that ThetaRay has won the 2019 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Software & Applications - Analytics category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.

ThetaRay's IntuitiveAI technology is used by some of the world's largest financial institutions to identify the earliest signs of financial cybercrime, including money laundering, bank fraud and ATM hacking. It is based on patented algorithms developed by world-renowned mathematicians over a decade, and accurately detects both known and unknown threats in real-time, with industry low false positive rates.

"Banks are being increasingly hit by complex financial cybercrime schemes and suffering harsh penalties for noncompliance and other violations," said Mark Gazit, CEO of ThetaRay. "ThetaRay helps banks to identify and stop the flow of money to criminals and criminal organizations that launder money to finance narco-trafficking, human trafficking or terrorism. It is gratifying to be recognized with a Fortress Cyber Security Award for our efforts."

"We are so proud to name ThetaRay as a winner in the Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our expert judges that the entire group of innovators and innovations are the tip of the spear helping to prepare, defend and respond to the growing threat of cyber attacks. Congratulations to the entire team."



About ThetaRay

ThetaRay is a leading Artificial Intelligence and big data analytics company, helping financial organizations, cybersecurity divisions and critical infrastructure become more resilient and seize opportunities. Its advanced analytical solutions operate with unprecedented speed, accuracy, and scale, enabling clients to manage risk, detect money laundering schemes, uncover fraud, expose bad loans, uncover operational issues and reveal valuable new growth opportunities.

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

