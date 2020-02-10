theTUNDRA Enthusiast Network Announces Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- theTUNDRA, the first full-service digital-media network serving Enthusiast communities, today announced its advisory board of recognized technology industry leaders, providing strategic insight and product development expertise to the multi-media special interest platform.

Members of theTUNDRA's advisory board are: Michael Lydon, Jeff Ragovin, John Costigan and Herb Hribar, who will serve as Senior Advisor.

"We are incredibly grateful for the passion and commitment of these accomplished leaders, who are not only successful business leaders in their respective industries but are deeply engaged Enthusiasts," explained theTUNDRA's founder & CEO Marion Riedle. "The merging of these leisure and leadership characteristics in our Advisors uniquely contributes to understanding the Enthusiast persona and how theTUNDRA will continually evolve to meet the needs of our member community base, which we are honored to serve."

theTUNDRA's Advisory Board Members include:

Biking and Powerlifting Enthusiast Herb Hribar - As an experienced telecom, media and technology executive working with private equity, hedge, and venture capital firms in the U.S. and Europe , Hribar has most recently served as Chief Executive Officer/Chief Operating Officer leading at eircom, Kabel Deutschland Gmbh, cablecom Switzerland , Verio and Interliant. Earlier, Herb was the president in charge of the wireless division of Ameritech, VP Operations/MD of Ameritech Europe as well as VP/GM Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa at Sprint International. As a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy , with a BS in Ocean Engineering, Herb holds an MS in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois , an MS in Computer Science from Johns Hopkins University , and an MBA from The George Washington University .

Michael Lydon , a baseball card collecting, national parks, surfing and all-around outdoor enthusiast extraordinaire, is the Senior Director of Engineering at LinkedIn. As a leader within the Global Engineering team at LinkedIn, Michael is responsible for driving technology innovation, operations and content for the creation and delivery of Broadcast and Video content. Prior to LinkedIn, he served as Vice President, Global Technology at Lynda.com and Vice President, Global Technology Operations at Conversant as well as network engineering positions at Microsoft, Verio, SGI and Netcom. Michael received his M.B.A. in Business Strategy from Pepperdine Graziadio Business School.

Jeff Ragovin 's passion for fishing goes deep – very deep (and don't get him started talking about his boat). Jeff is Chief Growth Officer for Social Native, a state-of-the-art branded content technology company pioneering large scale content integration and optimization – a platform Ragovin co-founded with veterans of Google, Salesforce, Scopely and Buddy Media. Prior to Social Native, Jeff co-founded Buddy Media, guiding the company from a startup to the largest enterprise social marketing suite worldwide before the Salesforce acquired the company in 2012 for $800 million . Jeff is also managing partner of Ragovin Ventures, advising startups with strategic methodologies and techniques to scale faster and smarter.

When John Costigan brought his Google+ Group of 700,000 members over to theTUNDRA when Google+ shut down last year, John requested renaming the category from Classic Cars to Automobiles in order to include sports cars and fast cars – you know the type. As a senior engineer at Google, John has held numerous leadership positions since 2008, working on some of the tech giant's most prestigious AI projects from Google Profiles to Search. John holds his BS & MS in Computer Science from VA Tech – this guy goes fast and deep, and we love it.

About theTUNDRA

theTUNDRA, formerly PASHpost, is an L.A.-based special interest Enthusiast network connecting members with free, unlimited access to theTUNDRA's tools, information and communities in a unified digital environment. Integrated features include: personalized member dashboards, newsfeeds, podcasts, marketplace, magazine and discussion features tailored to the member's interests.

