TheVax Genetics Vaccine CO., Ltd and Biotechpharma UAB to collaborate on cGMP production of THEVAX HBV Vaccine

"The THEVAX HBV vaccine has been developed employing our company patented technology platform, which has enabled us to proceed from process development into cGMP production in a much shorter period of time. We are pleased to partner with Biotechpharma as our CDMO for cGMP manufacturing of our molecule entering clinical trials. Biotechpharma' s excellent track record, expertise and capabilities to timely deliver a high quality product will play a significant role in the success of this program," says KinKai (Ben) Hwang, CSO of TheVax Genetics Vaccine CO., Ltd.

"We are delighted to be working with TheVax Genetics Vaccine CO on this exciting project and with great enthusiasm look forward to seeing it enter clinical trials," comments Vladas Bumelis, CEO of Biotechpharma. "Biotechpharma is well positioned to facilitate successful process transfer and manufacture of HBV vaccine in rapid time-frames, with focus on high quality and excellence in service."

About TheVax Genetics Vaccine CO., Ltd

TheVax Genetics Vaccine CO. Ltd is a publicly traded Taiwan-based company engaged in development of human vaccines. The Company's main products include therapeutic monovalent vaccines TVGV-1 and multivalent vaccines TVGV-2 for treatment of cervical cancer and precancerous lesions, and therapeutic vaccines TVGV-HBV for treatment of Hepatitis B.

www.vaxgenetics.com.tw

About Biotechpharma UAB

Biotechpharma UAB is a leading biopharmaceutical CDMO providing fully integrated process development and GMP manufacturing services globally. Biotechpharma has extensive experience in the production of new biological entities, having 150 employees at its state-of-the-art facility in Vilnius, Lithuania.

www.biotechpharma.lt

