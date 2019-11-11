THE.WAVE.TALK receives Innovation Award at CES 2020

Using the technology it received from KAIST via an official technology transfer, THE.WAVE.TALK developed a smart IoT water sensor that is smaller and cheaper than existing turbidity meters. Developed based on the principles of light, the sensor is over 10 times more sensitive than the average turbidity meter. It uses tens or hundreds of thousands of laser refractions to detect not only foreign substances but even invisible bacteria.

THE.WAVE.TALK's new sensor is over five times smaller than the average turbidity meter, making it easy to attach to a wide range of home appliances. Furthermore, the award-winning sensor is over 100 times cheaper than other turbidity meters, which cost approx. thousands of dollars (millions of KRW) on average, making it more affordable to purchase for home use. The household-friendly IoT water sensor can measure the turbidity of a liquid within seconds; to measure, users need only pour water or any other beverage into the sample container and press a button. Once the button is pressed, a light at the top of the product quickly changes color, indicating whether the sample liquid is safe to drink and/or use. The portable module attached to the center module can be used to measure air samples and air quality.

The sensor, which is a B2C product, will be on display at CES 2020, which will be held from January 7 through 10, 2020 in Las Vegas. Booth: 52443

CEO Kim Yeong-deok said, "We developed our portable smart IoT water sensor as a means of reaching out to a broader range of consumers. By gaining a firm foothold in the B2C market based on our experience in the B2B market, we hope to sell more products and increase sales. The award from CES will be a catalyst for the global debut and distribution of this product."

For more detailed information on THE.WAVE.TALK, visit http://thewavetalk.com/

Media Contact

THE.WAVE.TALK: thewavetalk@thewavetalk.com

Born2Global Centre: jlee@born2global.com

SOURCE Born2Global Centre

Related Links

http://thewavetalk.com/

