TheWell Bioscience and PeptiGrowth Enter into Marketing Collaboration Agreement to Advance Next-Generation Cell Culture Solutions

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. and TOKYO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TheWell Bioscience Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering next-generation animal-free biofunctional hydrogels, and PeptiGrowth Inc., a leader in innovative synthetic peptide growth factors, today announced that the two companies have entered into a Marketing Collaboration Agreement to jointly promote cutting-edge solutions for stem cell culture, organoid development, and cell therapy manufacturing.

PeptiGrowth Inc.

TheWell Bioscience manufactures VitroGel®, an innovative xeno-free biofunctional hydrogel system used as a next-generation alternative to animal-based ECM such as Matrigel coupled with the xeno-free RocketCell™ cell culture media for 3D cell culture, organoid modeling, and translational research. PeptiGrowth develops and commercializes a portfolio of chemically synthesized, highly stable, and animal component-free peptide growth factors designed to replace conventional recombinant proteins in advanced cell culture applications.

Through the combination of these technologies, TheWell Bioscience has developed novel application data demonstrating a full xeno-free workflow for superior performance in stem cell expansion, organoid formation, and cell therapy process development. Leveraging these findings, the two companies have agreed to establish a marketing collaboration to broaden awareness and adoption of their complementary platforms in global life science markets.

Executive Comments

John Huang, CEO of TheWell Bioscience Inc., commented:

"Our mission has always been to enable advanced research and therapeutic development with safe, scalable, and reproducible technologies. The synergy between VitroGel and PeptiGrowth's synthetic peptide growth factors unlock new possibilities for researchers and biomanufacturers working with stem cells, organoids, and cell therapies. We are pleased to partner with PeptiGrowth to bring these integrated solutions to a broader scientific community."

Jun Minamitani, President & CEO of PeptiGrowth Inc., commented:

"We are excited to collaborate with TheWell Bioscience, a company that shares our commitment to accelerating innovation in cell culture and regenerative medicine technologies. By combining our synthetic peptide growth factors with TheWell's next-generation hydrogel platform, we can jointly deliver highly consistent, animal-free solutions that address some of the most critical challenges in stem cell and organoid research. We look forward to expanding the global reach of these technologies through this collaboration."

About TheWell Bioscience Inc.

TheWell Bioscience Inc. (Monmouth Junction, New Jersey) is a biotechnology company developing xeno-free biofunctional hydrogels, xeno-free cell culture media, and 3D cell culture vessels designed to enable seamless, reproducible 3D cell culture workflows for organoid development, translational research and advanced bioprocessing. The company is committed to creating safe, scalable, and consistent biomaterials that support the future of cell-based therapeutics.

About PeptiGrowth Inc.

PeptiGrowth Inc. (Tokyo, Japan) develops and commercializes synthetic peptide growth factors that are animal component-free, highly stable, and designed to replace conventional recombinant growth factors in stem cell culture, organoid research, and biomanufacturing applications. The company's mission is to deliver consistent, high-performance tools that advance regenerative medicine and cell therapy innovation.

For additional information, please contact:

TheWell Bioscience Inc.:

Tel: +1 973-855-4955

E-mail: [email protected]

PeptiGrowth Inc.:

Tel: + 81-(0)70-7789-3905

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE TheWell Bioscience