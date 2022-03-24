TheWrap Interviews Filmmaker & Philanthropist, Julia L. Rosengren, for 'Unwrapped Podcast' on 3/25/22

LOS ANGELES , March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent filmmaker, philanthropist & environmentalist, Julia L. Rosengren , will be discussing her latest film project, LEAVES , when she's interviewed by Emily Vogel for an episode of the TheWrap 's popular ' Unwrapped Podcast ', debuting on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Produced by WrapWomen , the 'Unwrapped Podcast' is dedicated to empowering the next generation of women in media and entertainment with an aim of connecting those looking for knowledge and access. Julia now joins a list of other trailblazing Hollywood females such as Kate Bosworth, Alexandra Daddario, and Judith Light, who have all been interviewed for the podcast over the last few months.

TheWrap took notice of Julia's inspiring and thought-provoking environmental short film, LEAVES, as it raises awareness for climate change and other pivotal environmental issues Earth faces today, including global warming, wildfires, and deforestation. Julia not only stars in the film, but she also wrote and produced it in part with Director, Paul Davis.

"I feel very honored to be interviewed by TheWrap so I can bring attention to LEAVES", says Julia L. Rosengren. "The fact that they have given me access into their WrapWomen power base is truly wonderful!"

The motivation behind LEAVES comes from Julia's ability to create films that send a positive message to the world, and in turn, make a difference. Her goal is to enact social change and responsibility, therefore inspiring and making a difference for our planet's future.

The inspirational film, which features the original song "Trees That Fall" – performed by Rose Short from season 17 of NBC's The Voice, chronicles the story of an academic-minded woman who discovers an epiphanic connection between herself and an ailing massive red oak tree in her backyard. Threaded through the narrative are ties between the infirm tree, the out-of-control west coast wildfires, and our disappearing rainforests.

LEAVES marks the beginning of a creatively fertile and purposeful era for Julia, where her humanitarian interests intersect with her artistic pursuits.

Significantly showcased through Julia's filmmaking is her passion and love for philanthropy, people, and the planet.

Be sure to listen to Julia L. Rosengren's interview beginning March 25th on TheWrap's 'Unwrapped Podcast' here .

To watch LEAVES, visit here .

