They Call it Puppy Love: DTC Petfood Company, Tailored Pet, Offers Exclusive Promotion to Celebrate Valentine's Day

The brand's special promotion, which will begin on Wednesday, February 3, will offer pet parents a special Valentine's Day bundle, including a 70 percent discount on their first subscription order of Tailored personalized dog food, plus two free gifts - a fashion bandana and a bonus gift. To take advantage of this limited time offer, pet parents can visit the company's website, take a quick three-minute quiz to receive their dog's personalized recipe recommendation, and enter code LOVE70 at checkout. Get started at TailoredPet.com .

The brief questionnaire asks detailed questions about the consumer's dog, ranging from gender and breed size, to specific food sensitivities and health concerns. Using this information, the brand's canine nutrition experts recommend a personalized recipe tailored to each pet's individual needs to help them live their healthiest, happiest life.

"Over the past year, for many of us, our dogs have filled the roles of best friend, co-worker, roommate, and workout buddy, just to name a few, so why not also consider them our valentines," said Steve Joyce, Chief Executive Officer of Tailored Pet.

"This exclusive Valentine's Day bundle - which includes high quality nutrition for your pup's best life, as well as some fun gifts - is the perfect way to show the furry someone in your life some extra "puppy love" this year. Plus, we'll deliver it right to your door in a safe and contactless way."

Mr. Joyce went on to explain that the company follows strict food safety procedures and practices from ingredient sourcing, to manufacturing, packaging and shipping, so pet parents can feel confident about safely feeding Tailored to their furry family members.

Through the company's subscription model, each dog's individual recipe will be delivered with fast, free - and safe - shipping directly to the consumer's door at a frequency they choose. Subscribers are treated to a 10 percent ongoing discount and can easily change their order frequency or cancel at any time. The company also offers a 100 percent money back guarantee.

This special Valentine's Day promotion is valid while supplies last.

Tailored Pet® was founded by a group of pet nutrition experts and pet parents who spent decades (centuries, in dog years) studying pet health and nutrition. Together, they set out to solve a problem: Every dog has their own unique wellness needs, but with so many overwhelming options in the pet food aisle all claiming to do different things for dogs, it was difficult for consumers to find the best option for their unique pup. Enter Tailored — a company that crafts health-first, personalized recipes, delivers quickly to your door, and does it all at a fair price. Learn more at TailoredPet.com.

