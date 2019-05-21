They Dribble; They Dance; They Shoot; They Score! Carnival Cruise Line Teams Up With World-Renowned Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters' always entertaining exhibition games will be enhanced by Carnival's signature brand of fun through in-game integrations, giveaways and joint marketing efforts such as a designated Choose Fun Zone seating area with branded signage, playful décor, special player interactions and more. This partnership will also provide Carnival with traditional marketing assets to support their charitable partners' initiatives.

To celebrate the partnership, Carnival is launching an exclusive "Trot the Globe" sales event from May 21 – 23 which can be accessed at https://www.carnival.com/.

A video shot on board Carnival Horizon featuring Harlem Globetrotters stars Hammer Harrison and Dragon Taylor showcases the dynamic duo's impressive skills as they make shots from high above Carnival's SkyRide aerial attraction and Lido Deck. The video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/Ke36j-QUMto.

"For more than nine decades, we've used basketball as a means to bring laughter, joy and fun to our fans worldwide," said Howard Smith, Harlem Globetrotters president. "When we heard about the opportunity to partner with cruise industry leader Carnival, we couldn't wait to use our combined love of entertaining audiences to make our games more fun and memorable than ever."

"The Harlem Globetrotters are synonymous with fun, helping families create wonderful memories – and our brands align so well together," said Scott Becher, vice president, head of partnerships for Carnival Cruise Line. "We look forward to seeing how everyone will 'Choose Fun' Globetrotters-style."

Inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and known for their incredible dribbling, shooting and dunking skills as well as their crowd interaction, the Harlem Globetrotters have performed for more than 148 million fans in 124 countries since their inception in 1926. Now performing 400 shows each year, the team has become a worldwide icon and pioneer in the sports industry showcasing some of the best basketball players in the world.

About Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), is "The World's Most Popular Cruise Line®" with 26 ships operating three- to 24-day voyages to The Bahamas, Caribbean, Mexican Riviera, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, New England, Bermuda, Cuba, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and Southeast Asia. The line currently has three new ships scheduled for delivery – Carnival Panorama™ in 2019, Mardi Gras in 2020 and an as-yet-unnamed ship in 2022.

About Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 92 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. The Ambassadors of Goodwill are sponsored by Baden Sports, the Official Basketball, Champion, the Official Uniform & Apparel provider and Tum-e Yummies, the Official Fruit Flavored Drink and Carnival Cruise Line, Inc. Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official Web site: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies.

