They Make Food and Beverage Brands Sizzle with Success - Content and Digital Marketing Disruptor 'Heart Creative' Debuts New Website with a Diverse Content Hub for Clients in Food/Beverage/Wellness Industry

PORTLAND, Ore., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart Creative (https://www.heartcreative.co/) announced it had added a wealth of educational resources to its website, creating a content hub with useful links to whitepapers, trend reports, recipes, current lookbooks, and much more. Awarded #39 Largest Women-Owned Business in Oregon or Washington (2020), the 16th Fastest Growing Private Company (2020), and a Cool Space to Work (2019), Heart Creative is a proud BIPOC and woman-owned B Corp Certified marketing agency, powered by radical goodness.

Heart Creative photographer in action.

"It's been so exciting for me to see Heart Creative grow through the years to become the most knowledgeable culinary team in the industry, with creative chops to match," said Rebekah Hubbard, Managing Director of Heart Creative. "We've invested so much in ourselves, and this website is our latest move in letting the world know that we are ready to help challenger brands crush it on a larger scale, while still being true to our purpose-driven foundation."

Heart Creative: Breaking the Rules – With Radical Goodness

Experts who know food and beverage, the team at Heart Creative helps food & beverage brands gain exposure, while keeping business transparent and nimble. Some services offered include:

Culinary: In house test kitchen, recipe and menu development, product testing, sensory analysis, nutrition analysis, food and beverage consulting.

In house kitchen, recipe and menu development, product testing, sensory analysis, nutrition analysis, food and beverage consulting. Creative : Production studio, content strategy, creative direction, food styling, photography and videography, copywriting, graphic design, full web design.

: Production studio, content strategy, creative direction, food styling, photography and videography, copywriting, graphic design, full web design. Marketing: Strategic analysis, brand positioning, paid media, social media, SEO, email marketing.

"We know that food is personal," said Mollie Harris and Jen Bryman, CO-CEO and Founders. "So we intend to keep the experience of working with us that way as well. We know that by prioritizing a brand's community and quality content, company growth and profit naturally follow. Our goal is to wake up each day energized by our team and clients: innovating, learning, and lifting each other up as we push boundaries, diversify our perspectives, and expand our vision for what's possible."

To learn more about their work and ongoing projects, go online. Or follow Heart Creative on social media: Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.

About Heart Creative

Accessible and independent, Heart Creative is an award-winning, women and POC-owned content and digital-marketing agency (B Corp) designed by and for people in the food, beverage, and wellness space. Leveraging the experience of an expert culinary team who utilizes in-house test kitchens and production studios, Heart Creative provides data-driven strategies and services for challenger brands in today's competitive market. With fresh, market-specific solutions, Heart Creative has a proven track record of results for clients ranging from emerging brands to billion-dollar businesses. Learn more at: www.HeartCreative.co.

