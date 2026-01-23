From John Oliver fearing the Dalai Lama wouldn't be funny (he was), to Miley Cyrus explaining WAP to Monica, to Gabrielle Union sharing her meaningful trip to Ghana and connecting with her ancestors, and Chelsea Handler's recounting an emotional breakthrough — this special compilation episode is a must-listen for 2025's most extraordinary conversations.

“They said what?” Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky Unveils 2025’s Most Unforgettable, Hilarious, and Heartbreaking Moments

The podcast is a space for thoughtful, unguarded conversations about who we are and how we make sense of the world. Drawing from her own journey in the public eye, Monica's unique ability to understand both vulnerability and resilience creates a rare sanctuary and trust where cultural figures, thought leaders, experts and friends feel safe to truly open up. Each week, these intimate conversations delve into self-exploration with warmth, humor and the kind of unexpected insights that can only reveal themselves when one has navigated the complexity of life.

The episode was born from a simple but frequently asked question: What was your favorite interview of the year? Lewinsky's answer was always the same — every episode held something she loved.

"Truthfully, there's something in every conversation that has moved me or gotten me to see something or someone through a new lens – something that stays with me," Lewinsky shares. "My producers and I wanted to honor a handful of moments that felt especially resonant — moments of vulnerability, reckoning, healing, humor, and growth."

The result is a thoughtfully curated compilation featuring deeply human reflections from some of today's most influential voices, each offering a glimpse into what it means to reclaim one's story.

Standout Moments from the 2025 Season Include:

Miley Cyrus reflecting on public scrutiny and reinvention, noting how her 2013 mirrored Lewinsky's 1998 — a moment of intense cultural judgment that reshaped her life.

reflecting on public scrutiny and reinvention, noting how her 2013 mirrored Lewinsky's 1998 — a moment of intense cultural judgment that reshaped her life. Alan Cumming courageously confronting the trauma of his childhood and the lasting impact of abuse by his father.

courageously confronting the trauma of his childhood and the lasting impact of abuse by his father. Chelsea Handler opening up about the breakthrough moment when therapy finally allowed her to emotionally crack — and heal.

opening up about the breakthrough moment when therapy finally allowed her to emotionally crack — and heal. Jurnee Smollett in a powerful, must-watch reflection on identity, resilience, and emotional truth.

in a powerful, must-watch reflection on identity, resilience, and emotional truth. Gabrielle Union sharing the profound meaning of her 50th birthday trip to Ghana and connecting with her ancestors.

sharing the profound meaning of her 50th birthday trip to Ghana and connecting with her ancestors. Mark Duplass on how he navigates mental health while balancing creativity and responsibility.

on how he navigates mental health while balancing creativity and responsibility. Sarah Paulson reflecting on her childhood and the experiences that shaped her emotional life.

reflecting on her childhood and the experiences that shaped her emotional life. Allison Janney revisiting the cultural impact of playing C.J. Cregg on The West Wing .

revisiting the cultural impact of playing C.J. Cregg on . Tarana Burke , founder of the Me Too movement, describing the "covering sins" coping mechanism she developed as a child while enduring sexual abuse — believing it was her fault.

, founder of the movement, describing the "covering sins" coping mechanism she developed as a child while enduring sexual abuse — believing it was her fault. John Oliver recounting the surreal experience of interviewing the Dalai Lama.

recounting the surreal experience of interviewing the Dalai Lama. Margaret Cho discussing the role of humor in surviving darkness and mental health struggles, including a failed suicide attempt.

discussing the role of humor in surviving darkness and mental health struggles, including a failed suicide attempt. Molly Ringwald sharing the story of how John Hughes wrote Sixteen Candles for her after seeing only her headshot.

sharing the story of how John Hughes wrote for her after seeing only her headshot. Adam Scott admitting that despite professional success, he still struggles to fully exhale.

admitting that despite professional success, he still struggles to fully exhale. Olivia Munn on the decision to publicly share her mastectomy scars in a last-minute photo shoot — choosing visibility over silence.

on the decision to publicly share her mastectomy scars in a last-minute photo shoot — choosing visibility over silence. Beanie Feldstein speaking tenderly about grief following the death of her brother, Jordan.

speaking tenderly about grief following the death of her brother, Jordan. Jon M. Chu on sneaking into the Oscars early in his career.

on sneaking into the Oscars early in his career. Tony Hawk reflecting on how the darker side of fame forced him to reckon with his personal relationships.

reflecting on how the darker side of fame forced him to reckon with his personal relationships. Elise Loehnen and Courtney Smith (author and coach, respectively) examining reputational harm to women and the long shadows it can cast.

The 2025 highlights episode not only honors the year that was — it underscores why Reclaiming continues to resonate so deeply with audiences.

