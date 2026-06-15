They Sold The Company. We Required Them To Come Back.

86 exits. 13 in 2025. The exit doesn't end the relationship — it puts someone in your corner who already paid for your exact mistake.

DALLAS, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When a Champion Leadership Group founder exits, they don't graduate. They stay — and they're expected to.

That's not a feel-good policy. It's the structural engine behind the Founder Flywheel™, revealed today by Champion Leadership Group — a model built on the idea that the most valuable person in a founder's corner is someone who already survived their exact situation, with their own money at stake.

Founder Flywheel Champion Leadership Group

The exit is complicated. What looks like a finish line from the outside can feel like a void from the inside. The deal that represents the biggest financial event of a founder's life can simultaneously erase the professional identity that took years to build — the calendar, the relationships, the sense of purpose, all of it. A wire transfer doesn't fix that. A room full of people who get it does.

Exited founders also carry something that can't be replicated — the wrong VP of Sales hired at the wrong stage, the enterprise deal that consumed six months and never closed, the acquirer who repriced at LOI over a customer concentration problem that should have been addressed two years earlier. That operational scar tissue is perishable. The Flywheel captures it before it walks out the door. Think of it as experienced physicians working alongside residents — except these doctors remember exactly what it felt like to not know what they know now.

Over 60% of Champion Leadership's exited founders start their next company — most of them inside the same community. The culture is collaborative, not competitive. Two current portfolio founders met inside the community years ago, each built and exited independently, and are now building their next company together. That outcome isn't the exception. It's what the model is designed to produce.

"This isn't a mentorship program," said Jeff Mains, CEO of Champion Leadership Group. "It's what happens when the people who already paid for your exact mistake are strategically in the room before you make it. The exit doesn't end the relationship — it makes them our most valuable asset."

The Flywheel runs on three layers: a Fractional C-Suite of exited founders and domain experts accessible to member companies; the SaaS Fuel Operating System™ and Futureproof Value Index™, built on 81,000+ closed transactions; and a community of 260 active founders, exited operators, and investors — 86 exits and funding events since 2014, including 13 in 2025 alone.

About Champion Leadership Group

Champion Leadership Group™ helps B2B SaaS, AI, and Tech founders escape the chaos of "messy growth" and scale profitably — without burning out or losing control. Built on the Founder Flywheel™, exited founders stay in the community to mentor, invest, and build again alongside the next generation. 260 active founders. 86 exits and funding events since 2014. Founder Jeff Mains: five companies, four exits, 10,000 mistakes. ChampionLeadership.com

Media Contact:

Alex Carter

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SOURCE Champion Leadership Group