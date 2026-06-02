81,000 Transactions. 223 Investors. Here Are the Metrics That Survived the SaaSpocalypse -- and the Ones That Destroyed Founder Value

Champion Leadership Group's Futureproof Value Index™ — one of the largest proprietary SaaS exit datasets outside major investment banking infrastructure — identifies the retention-driven factors that consistently command premium multiples, and the growth strategies quietly eroding founder value before a process begins.

DALLAS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Leadership Group today released findings from the Futureproof Value Index™, a proprietary scoring framework trained on more than 81,000 closed transactions across SaaS, technology, and technology-enabled services — one of the largest private-market datasets of its kind outside major investment banking infrastructure.

Jeff Mains, CEO, Champion Leadership Group, architect of the Futureproof Value Index™ Most founders score 57. Premium exits start at 90. The gap is everything.

The findings are corroborated by primary research with 223 active investors — 108 institutional participants across venture capital, private equity, corporate strategic acquirers, and investment banking, plus 115 additional conversations through the SaaS Fuel™ Fund I investment process.

The companies that lost the most when over $2 trillion in SaaS market capitalization was erased in early 2026 shared a common profile: aggressive growth investment, sub-100% NRR, and dependency on a handful of large accounts. The Futureproof Value Index™ has flagged this profile as a premium-multiple risk for eight years. The SaaSpocalypse did not change the rules. It revealed they were already in place.

Five findings define the gap between a 57 — the average founder score — and 90+, where companies receive 3x more acquisition offers at 71% higher valuations.

NRR is the single metric most strongly correlated with exit multiple. Companies above 110% command 7x–12x ARR; below 100%, multiples compress to 3x–5x at the same growth rate. Moving NRR 15 points at the $2M–$5M ARR stage delivers more multiple improvement than doubling growth rate.

Revenue predictability is the second most consequential variable. Companies with 70%+ of ARR contracted 12+ months in advance command consistent premiums over month-to-month peers. A 10% multi-year discount is not a pricing concession — it is transaction preparation.

Customer concentration is the most expensive surprise in due diligence. Companies where the top customer exceeds 20–25% of ARR receive valuation discounts of 20–30% — even when the anchor is a recognizable enterprise brand. This variable alone has been the difference between 8x and 5x ARR.

Above 30–35% growth, additional growth rate buys almost nothing. Companies at 35% and 55% YoY growth received statistically similar multiples when NRR and predictability were controlled for. Burning capital beyond that threshold while NRR sits below 100% moves a metric that will not change the exit outcome.

The first VP of Sales hire — made at the wrong ARR stage — consistently delays or discounts exits. The dataset identifies a narrow window for premium outcomes versus the costly failure pattern around early and late timing errors.

"The gap between what a founder believes their company is worth and what the transaction data says it is worth is the most expensive gap in SaaS," said Jeff Mains, CEO of Champion Leadership Group. "The Futureproof Value Index™ exists to close that gap before a founder walks into a process — not during it, when it's too late."

Full findings: https://ChampionLeadership.com/SaaSValue2026. The Futureproof Value Index™ is embedded in the SaaS Fuel Operating System™ and deployed across 260 accelerator clients and all SaaS Fuel™ Fund I portfolio companies.

About Champion Leadership Group

Dallas-based B2B SaaS and AI scale-up accelerator and investment firm. Its Futureproof Value Index™ is a proprietary scoring framework trained on 81,000+ closed SaaS and technology transactions, corroborated by primary research with 223 active investors — and embedded in the SaaS Fuel Operating System™. It currently serves 260 active founder clients through its accelerator program and reaches 20,000 founders monthly via podcast and online media. Jeff Mains, the firm's founder and CEO, has built five and exited four companies across technology, healthcare, and business services. Full findings: https://ChampionLeadership.com/SaaSValue2026

Media Contact:

Alex Carter, Media Relations

Champion Leadership Group

ChampionLeadership.com | [email protected] | 469-640-8545

SOURCE Champion Leadership Group