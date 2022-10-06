They're BACK! McDonald's USA's Iconic Halloween Pails Will Return Oct. 18

After weeks of anticipation, McDonald's officially confirms the return of its Halloween Happy Meal and shares unique ways fans can reuse their collectible pail this fall and beyond

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We heard you loud and clear… if spooky SZN doesn't include McDonald's Halloween Pails, then you don't want it. That's why we're bringing back the most iconic Halloween trio – McBoo, McPunk'n and McGoblin – that first came on the scene back in 1986. The nostalgic Happy Meal is returning to participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide from Oct. 18 – 31, while supplies last.