TheySaid Launches Customer Perceived Value (CPV) Engine for B2B Companies

Evolving the "voice of the customer" from directional, to actionable—CPV predictably grows businesses by uncovering new growth opportunities companies didn't know existed.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TheySaid, the modern voice of the customer platform, today announced the launch of its core Customer Perceived Value (CPV) Engine at the Gainsight Pulse conference among thousands of sales and success leaders. The CPV Engine surfaces actionable insights from holistic voice of the customer data that enables B2B companies to strategically grow revenue from their existing customer base while informing their broader market strategy directly from customers.

TheySaid's Customer Perceived Value Engine evolves Voice of the Customer to be more actionable in order to more predictably grow the business.

Unlike directional metrics such as Net Promoter Score (NPS) or Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT), the CPV Engine delivers remarkable, actionable detail surrounding how customers perceive the value they are receiving from a product or service, allowing organizations to realign strategically and tactically, at every level of the business.

"Companies used to hire expensive strategic consulting firms to get this level of truly actionable customer insight. Not to mention, the engagements were limited to just one snapshot in time. But with the CPV Engine, organizations can understand where the risks and the opportunities are in real-time, and most importantly, all the time," said Lihong Hicken, CEO, TheySaid.

Designed exclusively for B2B sales, marketing, and customer success leaders, the CPV Engine operates from the four pillars of the B2B customer experience — Problem, Product, People, and Price. The CPV Engine delivers specific customer-driven insights that uncover growth opportunities, increase net retention and renewals, validate product-market fit, identify key deficits in products and services, and inform competitive positioning and messaging, among other benefits. Seamlessly integrated with leading customer relationship management (CRM) platforms like Salesforce and HubSpot, the CPV Engine leverages TheySaid's expert-curated Asking methodology to extract valuable insights from decision-makers, enabling businesses to make informed decisions and enhance the value they provide.

With the launch of the CPV Engine, TheySaid is continuing its mission to help businesses harness the power of customer insights to accelerate growth and improve customer satisfaction. The company's suite of solutions includes a customer asking engine, Customer Insight Al, customer feedback management, and text analytics that has discovered over 50,000 customer insights and 1000+ growth opportunities and churn risk signals.

ABOUT THEYSAID

TheySaid is a modern customer voice platform for B2B sales, marketing, and customer success teams. It helps businesses grow by using an automated Customer Perceived Value Engine and expert closed loss analysis to gain valuable insights from buyers. In 2023, TheySaid delivered B2B companies $30 million in new revenue opportunities and achieved 40x greater customer engagement volume compared to legacy VoC programs. Trusted by leading companies like Sumo Logic, UserTesting, and Menlo Security, TheySaid is the go-to solution for business growth. Visit theysaid.io for more information.

