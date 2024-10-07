THG CREATIVE AND TISHMAN SPEYER REIMAGINE ROCKEFELLER CENTER'S TOP OF THE ROCK OBSERVATION DECK

With the October Opening of Skylift, the Independent Creative Agency, In Conjunction With Owner and Operator Tishman Speyer, Concludes Its Five-Year Project Designing Multiple Thrilling Experiences For Visitors

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- THG Creative , an experiential design agency specializing in awe-inspiring attractions, proudly announces the completion of a multiyear project reimagining the Top of the Rock experience at Rockefeller Center in New York City. Working in close collaboration with owner and operator Tishman Speyer, the THG Creative team transformed multiple guest touchpoints, including the iconic observation deck, into an unparalleled destination that celebrates the rich history and vibrant culture of Rockefeller Center.

Skylift is a circular, open-air platform that elevates visitors 30 feet above the 70th floor roof deck for unobstructed 360-degree views of NYC.

Tishman Speyer enlisted THG Creative in creating spectacular and modern experiences for the public that would be a visual signature of the Top of the Rock experience, while maintaining the richly elegant and restrained Art Deco style of the entire campus. The revitalized Top of the Rock now offers visitors a host of immersive experiences concepted and designed by THG Creative, including dynamic Welcome Gallery activations, engaging theater and elevator multimedia shows, and two standout rooftop attractions nearly 900 feet in the air: The Beam and Skylift.

A New Standard for Rooftop Attractions

The crown jewel of THG's Top of the Rock project is the aptly named Skylift, a circular, open-air platform that elevates visitors 30 feet above the 70th floor roof deck to dazzle with unobstructed 360-degree cityscape views. Skylift, which opened in October 2024, features 96 LED pixel flutes totaling over 636 meters of LED and a custom-programmed 3.5-minute light show. THG's careful design approach creates harmony between the modern technology of Skylift and the historic architecture surrounding it; the final design required review and approval from the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission.

One floor below Skylift, THG also designed one of New York's most coveted rooftop experiences, The Beam. Opened in December 2023, The Beam invites guests to recreate "Lunch Atop a Skyscraper" — the iconic 1932 photo depicting 11 ironworkers perched on a steel beam while 30 Rockefeller Plaza was under construction. Visitors are strapped into their seats on a recreated beam located on the 69th floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza and lifted 12 feet above the observation deck platform. The Beam then rotates 180-degrees providing spectacular views of the Big Apple, including Central Park, the Hudson River and the skyscrapers of Midtown and upper Manhattan.

Transforming the Guest Experience from the Ground (Floor) Up

In addition to thrilling additions to Top of the Rock Observation Deck, THG reimagined the visitor experience from the moment guests enter the mezzanine-level Welcome Gallery. As of July 2024, the Welcome Gallery now features numerous interactive activations that provide photo moments while also illustrating the nearly 100 years of rich cultural and creative history on campus. Upon arrival, guests are immediately treated to over 304 linear feet of hand-painted murals designed by Sally Wern Comport that pay homage to the elegant and modern Art Deco style of Rockefeller Center.

At the center of the Welcome Gallery, guests will find a dynamic six-minute projection-mapped show on a highly detailed 10-foot-tall model of Rockefeller Center, captivating viewers with stories of its construction, art, seasons, commerce, and glamor. From there, visitors are invited to enter the multimedia theater to explore Rockefeller Center via a 5-minute pulsed media show that runs through the history of the iconic NYC landmark from its conception to modern day. Using archival footage, animation, and projections, the show culminates in a surprise and delight moment tied to the iconic Christmas Tree lighting complete with a magical snow effect.

As a final touch, THG also transformed the elevator experience to seamlessly transition the guest journey from mezzanine level up to the 67th floor. Guests ascend and descend 30 Rockefeller Plaza while being immersed in two dazzling 46-second shows that bring to life the building's most iconic art and tenants.

"Rockefeller Center is a beacon for culture in New York and for the entire world, and we wanted to honor the storied legacy that John D. Rockefeller built," says Phil Hettema, Founder and CEO of THG Creative. "Our team created a beautiful and unfettered experience that we know will leave lasting memories for all who visit Top of the Rock, and we're proud of the immense collaboration and detail that went into the process."

"Rockefeller Center is full of amazing experiences, but none quite as breathtaking as Skylift," said EB Kelly, Senior Managing Director at Tishman Speyer and Head of Rockefeller Center. "The thrilling experience of revolving 900 feet above ground for 360-degree views, eye to eye with skyscrapers in the beating heart of New York City, is one no visitor will forget. Skylift is the crown jewel of our revitalization of Rockefeller Center, which has brought a new vibrancy and energy to every corner of campus."

THG worked closely alongside numerous world-class partners to execute the extensive Rockefeller Center project with Tishman Speyer, including leaders in construction, engineering, architecture, media production and more. The successful completion of Top of the Rock is thanks to: TAIT (Skylift engineering, fabrication and install); Electrosonic (AVC Integration); Adirondack (Scenic Fabricator); Eos Lightmedia (Lighting Integration); Visual Terrain (Lighting Designer–Mezzanine & Elevators); David Finn Design (Lighting Designer–Skylift); Supply & Demand (Media Designer); Yessian (Music & Sound Design); Cadmium Scenique (Model Maker/Show Set); Hunt Design (Signage Design); 5TEN (LED Consultant); Cimolai (The Beam fabricator and install); TechMD (AVC Design); The Fury Studio (Media/Projection Support); TWT (Ride/Attraction Consultant); 11:11 (Creative–Models/Mock-ups); Gilbane (Construction Management); MDA (Executive Architect); AMA Group (MEP Engineers); GMS (Structural Engineers); Schindler (Elevator); National Cab (Elevator Cab interiors); and The Andrus Group (Project Management Support).

THG's involvement in the Top of the Rock project underscores its dedication to delivering memorable guest experiences that transform exciting, out-of-the-box ideas into a reality. With a legacy of nearly 40 years in themed entertainment, THG has consistently partnered with high-profile clients such as Universal Creative, Walt Disney Imagineering, DreamWorks, and more to bring one-of-a-kind attractions to life around the globe.

About THG Creative

THG Creative has worked closely with high-profile clients including Universal Creative, Walt Disney Imagineering, DreamWorks, Sony, Paramount, Nickelodeon, Los Angeles Dodgers, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Cedar Fair, McKinsey & Company, and Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry, among others. Based in Pasadena, California, THG continues to build upon decades of designing one-of-a-kind experiences, transforming ideas into reality in partnerships with clients spanning myriad industries including theme parks, destination attractions, rides, resorts, museums, casinos, sporting events, and brand experiences. More information on THG can be found at THGcreative.com .

