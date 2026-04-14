THG Creative Debuts Temple Square Visitors' Center, a First-of-Its-Kind Immersive Experience

New visitor experience combines architecture, media, and global storytelling to create a more accessible and narrative-driven introduction to Temple Square

SALT LAKE CITY, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- THG Creative today announces the completion of the Temple Square Visitors' Center, a new immersive experience developed in collaboration with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as part of the site's broader multi-year transformation.

Under the direction of the Church, THG Creative led the creative design and full production of the project, guiding the experience from early concept through execution and opening.

The Temple Square Visitors' Center introduces a first-of-its-kind experience for the Church, combining spatial environments and global storytelling to help visitors better understand the history, purpose, and significance of Temple Square, including the role of temples and the beliefs central to its global community.

Designed as a welcoming, narrative-driven environment rather than a traditional exhibit, the experience serves as a central orientation point within Temple Square. Visitors move through a sequence of spaces that blend architecture, media, and storytelling into a cohesive journey that moves between learning, reflection, and discovery.

At the core of the experience is a series of replicated environments and interpretive spaces that provide rare public access to areas not typically visible, paired with interactive elements, physical models, and globally sourced stories. Together, these elements translate complex subject matter into an experience that feels intuitive, accessible, and emotionally resonant.

Key Experience Highlights:

Replicated architectural environments offering insight into spaces not typically accessible to the public

A narrative-driven journey that allows visitors to explore at their own pace

Large-scale media installations integrated directly into the physical environment

Original content captured across multiple countries, featuring real individuals and lived experiences

A layered storytelling approach that brings together architecture, media, and narrative into a unified experience

"This project was never about presenting information in a traditional way," said Phil Hettema, Founder of THG Creative. "From the beginning, we approached it from an outside perspective, asking how to create something that feels clear, intuitive, and meaningful for someone encountering it for the first time. That lens shaped everything from the storytelling approach to the design of the space itself."

A defining feature of the Temple Square Visitors' Center is its focus on accessibility and clarity, ensuring the experience resonates with a broad, global audience regardless of prior familiarity. The storytelling relies on real voices and lived experiences drawn from individuals around the world to create a narrative that feels both personal and globally connected.

"The challenge was balancing authenticity with accessibility," said Erik Neergaard, CEO of THG Creative. "Our role was to help translate the Church's story through an outside perspective in a way that feels open, engaging, and understandable. You see that reflected in how real stories are integrated, and how media and architecture work together as one cohesive experience."

Throughout the space, global storytelling reinforces universal themes of connection, family, service, and community. From large-scale installations to more intimate moments, the experience is designed to create points of resonance across cultures and perspectives.

The project was developed through a deeply collaborative process, bringing together a multidisciplinary group of partners across design, media, fabrication, and technology. THG Creative extends its appreciation to Donna Lawrence Productions, Cortina Productions, Midwest Studios, Electrosonic, 4Wall, and the many additional collaborators whose expertise helped bring the experience to life.

As the first completed element of Temple Square's broader transformation, the Temple Square Visitors' Center offers a preview of a new model for how architecture, media, and storytelling can come together to create accessible, narrative-driven public experiences.

About THG Creative

THG Creative is a global design and production studio specializing in immersive, story-driven experiences across entertainment, cultural institutions, and branded environments. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, with offices in Orlando, Florida, THG Creative has partnered with world-renowned organizations including Universal Creative, Walt Disney Imagineering, Tishman Speyer, Caesars Entertainment, National WWII Museum, and more. For more information, visit www.thgcreative.com.

SOURCE THG Creative