THG Ingenuity Expands U.S. Team to Enhance THG Fulfil Capabilities and Growth through Automation

Company appoints Scott Davis as Senior Vice President of Sales and Alex Felton as Vice President of Partnerships & Alliances to lead the expansion of THG Ingenuity's U.S. client and partner network.

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- THG Ingenuity today announced the expansion of its U.S. team to support the growth of THG Fulfil, the industry-leading global fulfillment solution. Driven by the growing demand of U.S. businesses looking to internationalize and THG Fulfil's growing pipeline and investment in automation, THG Ingenuity appointed Scott Davis as Senior Vice President of Sales and Alex Felton as Vice President of Partnerships & Alliances.

Across its global fulfillment network, THG Fulfil has invested more than $130 million in automation, benefitting distribution centers in the East Coast, West Coast, and Midwest region of the U.S. Harnessed alongside its proprietary courier management system to achieve a 9 p.m. express delivery cut-off and 1.7-day Standard Delivery timeframe for East Coast states via warehouse automation and a bespoke blend of regional couriers, cutting average U.S. delivery times by 0.6 days. At its New Jersey facility, one of three THG Fulfil U.S. warehouse locations, 99.9% of dispatches are now automated via AutoStore. In 2023, THG Fulfil shipped over three million orders across its U.S. network, powered principally by automation, accounting for almost all dispatches, and at its peak, shipments and orders from New Jersey were 43% ahead of 2022.

"Broadening our U.S. operations allows us to serve a wider range of brands and retailers and support them as they look to scale and internationalize profitably," said Tom Killeen, COO, THG Ingenuity. "By bringing the same expertise and innovation that have fueled our success in the U.K.'s retail, beauty, and nutrition sectors, including an industry-leading nationwide 1 a.m. next-day delivery cut-off, this expansion will further enable us to deliver best-in-class fulfillment services that empower our clients to attract new customers and drive revenue growth domestically and across other territories."

THG Fulfil has 4.5 million square feet of fulfillment infrastructure spanning the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, delivering more than 300 million units through the network. Last year, the company delivered 35 million global shipments to 19 million unique customers across over 190 countries and averaged a 3-day delivery time, anywhere in the world. THG Fulfil first entered the U.S. market in 2016 and now works with over 500 brands, including notable beauty companies like L'Oreal, No7, and Biossance.

"I am thrilled to join THG Ingenuity and to be part of the team that delivers world-class solutions allowing brands to achieve expansion, efficiency, and growth in their direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses," said Scott Davis, Senior Vice President of Sales. "I look forward to leveraging my nearly 20 years of experience in all aspects of DTC e-commerce to unlock incredible opportunities and elevate THG Ingenuity's presence in the US market."

As Senior Vice President of Sales, Scott Davis brings decades of experience in e-commerce technology sales and leadership to THG Ingenuity. Previously holding the position of Vice President of Sales at Digital River, Scott led a global team working with enterprise brands such as Nvidia, Xbox, and TaylorMade to expand and grow their online businesses globally. At THG Ingenuity he will be responsible for forming new strategic relationships with an ever-growing list of U.S. clients, spearheading team growth, and helping to inform the continual investment in THG Ingenuity to accelerate U.S. expansion. In the role of Vice President of Partnerships & Alliances, Alexandra Felton will draw on her extensive experience scaling partnerships for high-growth e-commerce companies. Building on her recent role at Shopware, she will focus on establishing a broad mix of U.S. partnerships, from system integrators to marketing technology providers.

To mark the expansion of its operations, THG Fulfil will be hosting its first 'Fulfilment in Focus' event in New York on October 22, for senior retail leaders. The event will include a live vodcast conversation between Frederic Brousseau, COO of F1 Williams Racing's COO, and Tom Killeen, COO of THG Ingenuity, and a fulfillment and e-commerce panel with Macy's & global logistics partner, Pandian. You can register your interest in the event through this link .

About THG Ingenuity

THG Ingenuity, a division of the global e-commerce leader THG PLC, is a fully integrated, end-to-end digital commerce business that enables brands to reach a global consumer base. It comprises three key solutions: THG Commerce, an end-to-end direct-to-consumer technology platform; THG Fulfil, a global standalone fulfillment and courier management service; and THG Studios, an in-house creative content and marketing agency. THG Ingenuity powers some of the world's largest brands, simplifying the complexities of e-commerce by offering a unified and componentized solution that covers everything from web development and data analytics to logistics and content creation. Trusted by brands such as Coca-Cola, Nestlé, and L'Oréal, THG Ingenuity is committed to driving growth, efficiency, and digital transformation in today's competitive landscape. Learn more about THG Ingenuity at https://www.thgingenuity.com .

