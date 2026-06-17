THG Ingenuity Launches AI Shopping Assistant in Collaboration with Google Cloud, Driving 8x Higher Conversions

New conversational AI solution utilises Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform to deliver significant performance uplift for brands, including Myprotein

LONDON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud Summit London '26 -- THG Ingenuity, the complete commerce solution provider, has launched an innovative new AI Shopping Assistant, developed in collaboration with Google Cloud. This advanced conversational AI solution is engineered to deliver a highly personalised shopping experience, transforming customer engagement and driving substantial commercial growth for brands such as Myprotein. The AI shopping assistant has already demonstrated remarkable results, including a 5.5x increase in first-time buyer conversion rates and an uplift of 22% in average basket size.

The THG Ingenuity AI Shopping Assistant acts as a dedicated expert for every online shopper, understanding individual needs, product catalogues, and brand nuances. Utilising Google Cloud's cutting-edge conversational AI technology, including the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, the assistant provides real-time, context-aware product discovery and answers frequently asked questions. This deep integration ensures the AI persona is brand-specific, reflecting a unique tone of voice and product logic, thereby enhancing the discoverability of products across digital storefronts.

Early pilot data from Myprotein underscores the impact of the new agent. The AI Shopping Assistant has delivered an eight-times higher conversion rate (CVR) compared to Myprotein's site average, leading to an average order value (AOV) uplift of 20.8%. Returning buyers also drove a 4.61% increase in CVR and a 9.6% AOV uplift. Beyond direct sales metrics, the AI Shopping Assistant also provides brands with valuable insights into customer behaviour, enabling more informed and personalised strategies across all channels – and identifying key areas for customer education.

Jo Drake, CTO – Platform, THG Ingenuity said: "The introduction of our AI Shopping Assistant marks a significant leap in personalised ecommerce. By providing an intelligent, bespoke shopping companion, we are not only streamlining the customer journey,but also empowering brands to cultivate deeper relationships with their consumers. The impressive metrics from our initial deployments validate our commitment to innovation and highlight the transformative potential of AI in ecommerce."

Maureen Costello, Vice President, UK, Ireland and Sub-Saharan Africa, Google Cloud, said: "Harnessing the power of AI agents allows brands to deliver a level of personal service that was previously impossible at scale. By utilising our Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, THG Ingenuity is providing brands with a sophisticated tool that doesn't just answer questions but actively guides the consumer journey. These results with Myprotein demonstrate that when AI is context-aware and brand-specific, it drives both deep customer loyalty and significant bottom-line growth."

ABOUT THG INGENUITY

THG Ingenuity provides cutting-edge ecommerce solutions for clients designed to accelerate brand growth. It comprises THG Commerce, a complete commerce solution with the highest performing technology platform in market, THG Fulfil, a provider of world-class fulfilment engineered to improve customer retention, and THG Studios, an award-winning creative agency providing a range of services from campaigns and content creation to videography and photography. With its expertise in building direct to consumer brands, Ingenuity is uniquely positioned to bring pertinent, pragmatic, and global know-how across all aspects of commerce.

ABOUT GOOGLE CLOUD

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimised AI stack — including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications — that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud