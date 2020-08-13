Thick-It® and Sqwincher® Brands Launch Combo Pack to Promote Hydration

IDDSI Level 2 – Mildly Thick (nectar) Thickened Water plus Mixed Berry Electrolyte Beverage Mix

IDDSI Level 2 – Mildly Thick (nectar) Thickened Water plus Lemonade Electrolyte Beverage Mix

IDDSI Level 3 – Moderately Thick (honey) Thickened Water plus Mixed Berry Electrolyte Beverage Mix

IDDSI Level 3 – Moderately Thick (honey) Thickened Water plus Lemonade Electrolyte Beverage Mix

Made with pure Artesian mineral water, xanthan-based Clear Advantage® Thickened Water provides hydration without added lemon flavor or artificial sweeteners, while Sqwincher® Qwik Stik® ZERO delivers a blend of electrolytes to help the body maintain optimal function. Naturally and artificially flavored Sqwincher® powder easily mixes with ready-to-drink Clear Advantage® Thickened Water, enabling patients to stay hydrated at home and on the go.

"The Thick-It® and Sqwincher® brands are thrilled to offer a safe, convenient, and reliable solution that promotes all day, every day hydration," said Kelli Meyer, brand manager for the Personal Nutrition Solutions division of Kent Precision Foods Group, Inc., which produces the Thick-It® and Sqwincher® brand products.

The combo packs are available on Amazon and for facility use through the brand's sales team. For more information and to find products near you, visit thickit.com and follow the brand on Facebook at Facebook.com/ThickIt, on Twitter at @ThickIt_PFI, and on LinkedIn at Thick-It® Nutrition Innovation for Dysphagia.

Thick-It® is a registered trademark of Kent Precision Foods Group, Inc., based in Muscatine, Iowa. We are committed to researching, innovating, and educating on dysphagia nutrition products. The Thick-It® product line includes xanthan- and starch-based food and beverage thickeners, ready-to-drink beverages, and ready-to-eat puréed foods made from real food ingredients, available online and at pharmacies nationwide as well as for foodservice and facility use through North American and international distributors. For more details, visit thickit.com.

