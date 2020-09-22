Thick-It® Brand Introduces Variety Pack of Dysphagia Nutrition Products

The new packs are available in Purée Protein, Purée Vegetable, and Ready-to-Drink categories. The ready-to-drink options feature the newly reformulated Thick-It® Clear Advantage® beverages and are available in IDDSI Level 2 – Mildly Thick (nectar) and IDDSI Level 3 – Moderately Thick (honey) consistencies. The Purées are available in IDDSI Level 4 – Puree.

Purée Protein 12-Pack:

Seasoned Chicken Patty Purée (Qty 3)

Beef Stew Purée (Qty 3)

Beef Lasagna Purée (Qty 2)

Beef in Barbecue Sauce Purée – Smoke Flavor Added (Qty 2)

Chicken á La King Purée (Qty 2)

Purée Vegetable 12-Pack:

Carrot and Pea Purée (Qty 4)

Seasoned Green Bean Purée (Qty 3)

Sweet Corn Purée (Qty 3)

Seasoned Spinach Purée (Qty 1)

Seasoned Broccoli Purée (Qty 1)

Thickened Ready-to-Drink 24-Pack:

Water (Qty 9)

Apple Juice (Qty 5)

Cranberry Juice Blend (Qty 5)

Orange Juice Blend (Qty 5)

"The Thick-It® team is proud to offer effective, convenient nutrition solutions for those living with dysphagia," said Kelli Meyer, brand manager for the Personal Nutrition Solutions division of Kent Precision Foods Group, Inc., which produces the Thick-It® brand of products. "The new variety packs reflect our commitment to putting patients and caregivers first."

The variety packs are available on Amazon and for facility use through the brand's sales team. For more information and to find Thick-It® products near you, visit thickit.com and follow the brand on Facebook at Facebook.com/ThickIt, on Twitter at @ThickIt_PFI, and on LinkedIn at Thick-It® Nutrition Innovation for Dysphagia.

About The Thick-It® Brand

Thick-It® is a registered trademark of Kent Precision Foods Group, Inc., based in Muscatine, Iowa. We are committed to researching, innovating, and educating on dysphagia nutrition products. The Thick-It® product line includes xanthan- and starch-based food and beverage thickeners, ready-to-drink beverages, and ready-to-eat puréed foods made from real food ingredients, available online and at pharmacies nationwide as well as for foodservice and facility use through North American and international distributors. For more details, visit thickit.com.

SOURCE Thick-It®

