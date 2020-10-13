Thick-It® Brand Launches Clear Advantage® HydraICE™ Electrolyte Freezer Pops

"We understand the challenges healthcare professionals oftentimes face when trying to encourage fluid intake," said Chris Glenn, director of sales, Kent Precision Foods Group, Inc., which produces the Thick-It® brand of products. "HydraICE™ Freezer Pops offer a new option to provide necessary liquids in an enjoyable, innovative way."

HydraICE™ Electrolyte Freezer Pops are part of the Thick-It® and Sqwincher® brands' HydrationCare360™ initiative – a full-circle look at the importance of hydration and its role in all aspects of health. Knowing our bodies can function well and feel at their best when properly nourished, the brands have also recently introduced the Thick It® Clear Advantage® Thickened Water + Sugar Free, Low Calorie Sqwincher® Qwik Stik® ZERO Combo Pack, as well as a free educational tool explaining the signs and consequences of dehydration.

HydraICE™ Electrolyte Freezer Pops are sold in cases of 50 or 100 single-serve freezer pops. They are available on Amazon (50 count only) and for facility use through McKesson, Medline, and other regional distributors. For more information and to find products near you, visit thickit.com and follow the brand on Facebook at Facebook.com/ThickIt, on Twitter at @ThickIt_PFI, and on LinkedIn at Thick-It® Nutrition Innovation for Dysphagia.

About The Thick-It® Brand

Thick-It® is a registered trademark of Kent Precision Foods Group, Inc., based in Muscatine, Iowa. We are committed to researching, innovating, and educating on dysphagia nutrition products. The Thick-It® product line includes xanthan- and starch-based food and beverage thickeners, ready-to-drink beverages, and ready-to-eat puréed foods made from real food ingredients, available online and at pharmacies nationwide as well as for foodservice and facility use through North American and international distributors. For more details, visit thickit.com.

